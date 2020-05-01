Your Daily Dose of Inspiration

Get Wise to This Want to Sell More Products? Two Words: 'Volunteer Transparency' If you want to improve your relationships with your customers, just tell them how much it cost you to produce the products you’re about to sell them. Read Article

There’s Good News and Bad News from Small Business Owners While they expect the economy to weaken in the near term, they do expect it to improve in the next six months. Read Article

Industry Help Group is Big-hearted to the CORE Many families of food and beverage service employees need support during the health and economic crisis we're in right now. Nonprofit CORE provides much-needed grants to help them pay their bills. Read Article

