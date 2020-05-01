Get Wise to This

RF-May 13-Wednesday

Want to Sell More Products? Two Words: 'Volunteer Transparency'

If you want to improve your relationships with your customers, just tell them how much it cost you to produce the products you’re about to sell them.
There’s Good News and Bad News from Small Business Owners

While they expect the economy to weaken in the near term, they do expect it to improve in the next six months.
Industry Help Group is  Big-hearted to the CORE

Many families of food and beverage service employees need support during the health and economic crisis we're in right now. Nonprofit CORE provides much-needed grants to help them pay their bills.
459

That's the percentage of the increase in sales of creative audio equipment like microphones and sound mixers in April when compared to the same month in 2019, according to Adobe Analytics. Looks like people wanted a creative outlet while being hunkered down at home. Could the pandemic spawn the next Lady Gaga or Rolling Stones?

"Certainly retail is going to be changing. It's going to be a new normal. We are taking necessary precautions. We want to make it the safest, cleanest and most approachable shopping and dining environment for our visitors as well as all the employees."

Danielle Gross, marketing and communications manager at Stark Enterprises, a Cleveland-based real estate company that operates several shopping centers in several U.S. states, on the reopening of retail after the coronavirus lockdown. (Cleveland.com)

Using Technology to Predict Demand

Family-owned and operated PSK Supermarkets invests in online ordering and Aisle iQ platforms to provide consumers a better shopping experience.
Company Launches Vegetarian Vitamin Drink

Online multivitamin startup Root’d launched its line of specialty products earlier this year after more than two years in the making.
What Chicken Chain Has the Best Chicken Sandwich?

Fansided stopped by Wendy's, Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and KFC, and blind-tasted the fast-food chains' chicken sandwiches. And the winner is ...
