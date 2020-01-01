Get Wise to This

RF--May 14--Thursday

Recovery of Retail Depends on Several Things — Including Political Affiliation, of Course

According to a recent study, retailers will have to respond to the seriousness of the coronavirus and sheltering-in-place orders in their communities, among other things.
National Hardware Show to Take its Tools Online with NHS Connects

Digital platform will provide retailers, wholesalers, distributors, suppliers and manufacturers with year-round online content designed specifically for the hardware and home improvement industry.

Aussie Expert Tells of Lessons Learned in the Supply Chain

Tom Fitz-Walter offers three observations that he feels will drive the next generation of Australian supply chain transformations. American retailers might want to take note.
Throwback Thursday

Reflecting on the Good Old Days of Getting Charged up at RadioShack

Everyone has their fond childhood memories. For this writer, it was hanging out at the place TO BE if you were an electronics geek.
That's Quite a Number

17

That's the percentage increase of smartphone sales in April in China when compared to April 2019, according to China's Academy of Information and Communications Technology. Smartphone makers shipped 40.8 million units in April.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"In the end, shopping is more than a transaction. It is a social activity that is part of the fabric of American life, making it likely that consumers will want to return to normal shopping habits once the pandemic subsides and the economy fully reopens."

Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the National Retail Federation, predicting that it's not the end of the retail world as we know it.

A Company That Inspires Us

Breyer Horses Celebrates 70 Years of Horse Play

For generations, company has maintained its position as a premier brand of horse models and collectibles.

Product in the Spotlight

Working From Home? Do We Have the Uniform for You

WFH Jammies believes there’s no reason why half business, half relaxation can’t be the new uniform for remote workers.
