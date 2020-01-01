Your Daily Dose of Inspiration

Get Wise to This Recovery of Retail Depends on Several Things — Including Political Affiliation, of Course According to a recent study, retailers will have to respond to the seriousness of the coronavirus and sheltering-in-place orders in their communities, among other things. Read Article

National Hardware Show to Take its Tools Online with NHS Connects Digital platform will provide retailers, wholesalers, distributors, suppliers and manufacturers with year-round online content designed specifically for the hardware and home improvement industry. Read Article

Aussie Expert Tells of Lessons Learned in the Supply Chain Tom Fitz-Walter offers three observations that he feels will drive the next generation of Australian supply chain transformations. American retailers might want to take note. Read Article

