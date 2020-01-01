Get Wise to This

That's the number of this year, of course. And for high school and college seniors, it will be a year they never forget for two obvious reasons: one, it's the year of their graduations; two, it's also the year the coronavirus wiped out many of their senior activities, including the traditional graduation ceremony itself. But donut retailer Krispy Kreme is trying to add a little sweetness to the bitterness by offering high school and college seniors a free box of donuts on May 19. To claim a free box, high school or college seniors just need to don their caps and gowns and head to one of the 362 Krispy Kreme locations. It's a bittersweet occasion, for sure, but it would just be bitter without Krispy Kreme.