|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Dose of Inspiration
|
Get Wise to This
|
|
|
Ahold Delhaize Exec Says Retail Group is Doubling Down on Local Suppliers
|
|
Megan Hellstedt expects that supply chains will get shorter in the grocery segment in the post-COVID 19 world.
|
|
|
A Spirits Distillery and a Hemp Oil Company Got Together to Create …
|
|
Florida-based Toast Distillers and Veritas Farms are teaming up to address the increasing need for hand sanitizers throughout the U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Essential Retailers for Providing a Lifeline for Employment
|
|
Thankfully, in the strangest economic climate that mankind has perhaps ever known, there are retail businesses that are flourishing … and hiring.
|
|
|
|
|
That's the number of this year, of course. And for high school and college seniors, it will be a year they never forget for two obvious reasons: one, it's the year of their graduations; two, it's also the year the coronavirus wiped out many of their senior activities, including the traditional graduation ceremony itself. But donut retailer Krispy Kreme is trying to add a little sweetness to the bitterness by offering high school and college seniors a free box of donuts on May 19. To claim a free box, high school or college seniors just need to don their caps and gowns and head to one of the 362 Krispy Kreme locations. It's a bittersweet occasion, for sure, but it would just be bitter without Krispy Kreme.
|
|
|
|
Today's Quote/Unquote:
|
"We have been eagerly awaiting this moment — working to ensure our customers feel safe, heard and respected and our associates feel prepared, at ease and valued when we open our doors."
|
— American Eagle, the Pittsburgh-based clothing retailer, on the recent reopenings of at least 43 stores in 10 states. The company plans to reopen at least 600 of 1,000 stores by the end of May.
|
|
|
|
This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.
Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60601
Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe
To report abuse.