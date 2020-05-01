Get Wise to This

RF--Tuesday--May 19

Retail Sales: There’s Doom, There’s Gloom, but There’s Hope, too. (There has to be, Right?)

Nobody should be surprised that April's retail sales were as bad as they were.
These Two Chicken Chains Have Something to Bawk About

Why Chick-fil-A and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen have earned the right to count their chickens.
As Online Grocery Sales Soar, Retailers Must Stay Focused on Customer Needs

Grocery sales for home delivery and store pickup in April reached a record of $5.3 billion for a 30-day period, which represents a 37 percent increase over March sales.
That's Quite a Number

1,500

That's the percentage increase in year-over-year sales that Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop, the world’s largest video game retailer, experienced in online sales between March 1 and April 10. 

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Implementing this financial restructuring plan through a court-supervised process is the best path to ensure that JCPenney will build on its over 100-year history to serve our customers for decades to come."

Jill Soltau, CEO of JCPenney, which announced it will close 250 of its 850 stores in the next two years as part of its bankruptcy restructuring.

A Company That Inspires Us

GraceKennedy Aims to Bring People Together

Company also aims to continue to expand beyond the shores of the Caribbean.
Product in the Spotlight

Buzz Pop Cocktails Introduces Hemp-Infused Frozen Bars

Product is THC-free, and contains zero chemicals, preservatives, high fructose and artificial sweeteners.
The Slant

Questions to Consider as Restaurants Reopen

This is not Plan C or D or M or Q. There is no clear plan for what to do when some people are afraid to go to restaurants as they reopen.
