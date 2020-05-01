|
|
|
|
Your Daily Dose of Inspiration
|
Get Wise to This
|
|
|
Retail Sales: There’s Doom, There’s Gloom, but There’s Hope, too. (There has to be, Right?)
|
|
Nobody should be surprised that April's retail sales were as bad as they were.
|
|
|
These Two Chicken Chains Have Something to Bawk About
|
|
Why Chick-fil-A and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen have earned the right to count their chickens.
|
|
|
As Online Grocery Sales Soar, Retailers Must Stay Focused on Customer Needs
|
|
Grocery sales for home delivery and store pickup in April reached a record of $5.3 billion for a 30-day period, which represents a 37 percent increase over March sales.