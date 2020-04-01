Get Wise to This

RF--Wednesday--May 20

CDC Advises Restaurants, Bars to ‘Intensify’ Cleaning, Which We Guess Means You Have to Scrub a Little Harder

Of course, it also means using the right products, and the CDC offers a list of ready-to-use sprays, concentrates and wipes to kill the virus.
They Deserve a Financial Break Today and McDonald’s is Giving its Franchisees Just That

CEO Chris Kempczinski (right) recently announced the chain is taking “timely, targeted and temporary actions” to provide financial assistance to operators around the world.
H-E-B is Throwing a Graduation Get Together (Online, of Course)

Texas grocer H-E-B, well-known for its community outreach and creative marketing, is at again — this time celebrating high school and college seniors.
26

That's the percentage of sales that restaurant transactions were down for the week ending May 3 when compared to the same time last year, according to NPD Group, which tracks retail performance via point-of-sale data. But consider the number good news as transactions were down 32 percent the previous week when compared to the same week in 2019, and 43 percent the week ending April 12 when compared to the same week in 2019.

"Things have really started to pick up. National retailers and local ones are keen to get back open and other states are rushing to copy Texas in the way we have handled reopening the economy. It's definitely progress since we first started, and I'm feeling much better than how I did four or five weeks ago. All arrows point up."

Ward Kampf, president of Dallas-based commercial real estate agency Northwood Retail, on the Texas economy which has been reopening in phases this month. (Dallas Business Journal)

He Walks the Talk ... and The Vineyards, Too

Cape Classics CEO and President Robert Bradshaw is hands on when it comes to the wine trade.
Applegate Rolls Out Blended Meats

Natural and organic meat brand introduces line designed to satisfy consumers who are mindful of their meat intake and its nutritional, ethical and environmental impact.
Former Walmart CEO: I Think We Will Find What Normal Looks Like

In this interview with CNBC, Bill Simon also says the challenge for big retailers will be translating retail sales into operating income.
