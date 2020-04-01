|
Your Daily Dose of Inspiration
Get Wise to This
CDC Advises Restaurants, Bars to ‘Intensify’ Cleaning, Which We Guess Means You Have to Scrub a Little Harder
Of course, it also means using the right products, and the CDC offers a list of ready-to-use sprays, concentrates and wipes to kill the virus.
They Deserve a Financial Break Today and McDonald’s is Giving its Franchisees Just That
CEO Chris Kempczinski (right) recently announced the chain is taking “timely, targeted and temporary actions” to provide financial assistance to operators around the world.
H-E-B is Throwing a Graduation Get Together (Online, of Course)
Texas grocer H-E-B, well-known for its community outreach and creative marketing, is at again — this time celebrating high school and college seniors.