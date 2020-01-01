View email in your browser Your Daily Dose of Inspiration

Get Wise to This The Steps Retailers Must Take to Rebuild Employee and Consumer Trust This whitepaper, created by global research firm Envirosell and exclusively distributed by Knighthouse Media, aims to prepare brands as they begin to reopen and adjust to the new normal. Download Whitepaper

Encouraged Americans Are Ready to Open Their Wallets, Study Says As the economy begins to reopen across the country, many consumers are beginning to feel more optimistic about the pandemic. Read Article

Digital Adoption is Moving Faster Than Usain Bolt The business world is becoming more digital by the day, with the coronavirus pandemic greatly spurring this development in several segments. Read Article

Throwback Thursday Honey, Don’t Forget to Pick Up Hamburger Helper and Volume IV We’re used to accessing nearly all of the world’s information on our smartphones. But not that long ago, if it was knowledge about the wider world you sought, you might have stopped by your local supermarket. Read Article

That's Quite a Number $1,000 That's the amount of money billionaire investor Mark Cuban suggests the federal government should give to the U.S.'s 128 million households every two weeks. The catch? The money would expire in 10 days unless it was spent. Cuban says businesses will continue to suffer until Americans spend money. Today's Quote/Unquote: "We have fully embraced the notion that parts of our restaurants need to change. Certainly, for the foreseeable future and possibly forever." — José Cil, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International (RBI) — which owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons — on the reopening of the restaurants and the changes that will have to be made in the short term and long term to deal with the continuing coronavirus threat. (Adweek) A Company That Inspires Us How Dutch-Way Farm Has Distinguished Itself Grocery store chain remains competitive by developing own recipes and offering hundreds of items made from scratch in its stores. Read Article

Product in the Spotlight Touchless Menu Uses WiFi for a Safer Ordering Experience GoZone WiFi's new invention helps restaurants adapt to safety and health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic. Read Article

