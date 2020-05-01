Get Wise to This

|
$1.3 Trillion Reasons Why This Gentleman Says It’s Time to Get Back to Work
Johnny C. Taylor Jr. (right), president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, says the data about lost wages is tough to look at — but it must be looked at.
Citing ‘Staggering’ Job Loss, Hotel Industry Calls on Congress for Help
Battered retail segment is looking to get back to business, but it will need a lot of help.
Dear Management: Let Your Employees Know How Much You Appreciate Them Standing up to Coronavirus-Created Jerks
Meet "Tison" (right), the Costco employee who so eloquently dealt with a nitwit customer who refused to wear a mask, which the retailer requires.