Get Wise to This $1.3 Trillion Reasons Why This Gentleman Says It’s Time to Get Back to Work Johnny C. Taylor Jr. (right), president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, says the data about lost wages is tough to look at — but it must be looked at. Read Article

Citing ‘Staggering’ Job Loss, Hotel Industry Calls on Congress for Help Battered retail segment is looking to get back to business, but it will need a lot of help. Read Article

The Friday Forum Dear Management: Let Your Employees Know How Much You Appreciate Them Standing up to Coronavirus-Created Jerks Meet "Tison" (right), the Costco employee who so eloquently dealt with a nitwit customer who refused to wear a mask, which the retailer requires. Read Article

That's Quite a Number 141 percent That's how much Minneapolis-based Target’s online sales grew in the 2020 first quarter when compared to the same quarter in 2019. We don't need to tell you why. Target said the number accounted for nearly 10 percentage points of its overall comparable sales growth of 0.9 percent. Digital comparable sales accelerated every month in the quarter, from 33 percent in February to 282 percent in April. Today's Quote/Unquote: "What the current COVID-19 has amplified is that the United States does not need two luxury department stores with nearly identical value propositions and many overlapping locations. The strategic rationale is therefore now far stronger than it’s ever been for a consolidation. Neiman Marcus’ bankruptcy filing seems to increase the odds that it can finally happen." — Steve Dennis, a retail consultant writing in a Forbes article that a merger between department stores Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue makes more sense now than it ever did. A Company That Inspires Us Tortilla King's Rules for Success One thing the Kansas-based company doesn't do is rest on its laurels. One thing it does strive to do is innovate. Read Article

Product in the Spotlight Disinfecting Wipes, Sprays Can Kill Coronavirus CleanWell says its products are among the first botanical disinfectant products on the Environmental Protection Agency’s List N — a roster of surface disinfectants that meet the EPA’s criteria for use against the coronavirus. Read Article and See More New Products

