Get Wise to This

Many Pent-up Americans Ready to Hit the Road Again for Fun and Work

Many consumers are getting anxious to travel again — and a lot of them say they aren't afraid of boarding an airplane.
Does Your Store Have a Hygiene Leader? Sephora Does

Retailer implements a “rigorous” set of new safety and client service protocols that other retailers can learn from.
The Big Chill: Ahold Delhaize Teams with Americold as Part of Supply Chain Transformation

Grocery operator taking steps to transform its U.S. supply chain operations into a fully integrated self-distribution model.

That's Quite a Number

6

It's not a big number, but it's a meaningful one: After trying a private label product for the first time, six in 10 U.S. shoppers said they would continue to buy the private label option, according to research consultancy Magid, which recently surveyed 2,000 consumers on the matter. Also, 77 percent said their experience with the private label was better or the same as their preferred brand.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Kirkland Signature is a brand in its own right. It is one of the reasons people go to Costco Wholesale. That's not necessarily something you can say about many private labels."

Karen Short, retail analyst at Barclays, on the tremendous success Costco Wholesale has had with its $40 billion Kirkland Signature store brand, which has differentiated Costco from its competition.

A Company That Inspires Us

dr. brandt skincare Ramps Up Omnichannel Presence

Company makes several infrastructure investments to the logistics area of its Doral, Fla.-based warehouse, including an e-commerce fulfillment center.
Product in the Spotlight

Company Introduces Digital Tool to Help Stores Open Safely

Reflexis Systems, a provider of intelligent workforce management and execution solutions, says its Reflexis Appointments can deliver a safe shopping experience.
The Slant

Options and Opportunities for Hotel Owners in the Wake of COVID-19

For starters, borrowers should be re-familiarizing themselves with their financing documents, particularly the financial covenants provisions.
