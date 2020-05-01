Get Wise to This

|
Many Pent-up Americans Ready to Hit the Road Again for Fun and Work
Many consumers are getting anxious to travel again — and a lot of them say they aren't afraid of boarding an airplane.
Does Your Store Have a Hygiene Leader? Sephora Does
Retailer implements a “rigorous” set of new safety and client service protocols that other retailers can learn from.
The Big Chill: Ahold Delhaize Teams with Americold as Part of Supply Chain Transformation
Grocery operator taking steps to transform its U.S. supply chain operations into a fully integrated self-distribution model.