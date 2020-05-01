RF--Wednesday--May 27

Get Wise to This

What Will It Take to Prepare Your Business for the ‘Next Normal?’

As the list of retailers filing for bankruptcy grow, their peers urgently look for ways to avoid the same fate. Here is some advice for them.
Making Returns Just Got Even Harder

When customers make returns during COVID-19, stores can find themselves in a quandary. Managers and employees want to keep customers happy, but they also want to keep themselves safe.
And You Thought Things Couldn’t Get Any Weirder

Some restaurateurs have an idea that they think will make patrons comfortable with resuming in-person dining as restrictions are lifted around the world. 
That's Quite a Number

$10 billion

That's the amount in sales that Macy's Chief Executive Jeff Gennette said is ready for the taking because of growing retail bankruptcies due to the pandemic. 

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"[It’s] a sad day for the entire PLMA family. Under Brian Sharoff’s tremendous focus and dedication, the Private Label Manufacturers Association has grown to become a vital and essential resource for suppliers and retailers around the globe. Brian’s leadership will be greatly missed."

— Lisa Manzoline, chairperson of the board of directors for the PLMA, on the passing of Brian Sharoff, who died May 23 after a short illness. Sharoff had been president of the PLMA since 1981. Under his leadership, the PLMA grew from 200 member companies to more than 4,200 member companies.

A Company That Inspires Us

Arandell Combines the Power of Print and Digital

The Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based company uses omnichannel marketing and leverages consumer data to increase brand loyalty and customer revenue. 
Product in the Spotlight

These Bumper Tables Let You Drink with Friends While You Social Distance

As bars and restaurants around the country look for ways to reopen and maintain social distancing, Ocean City, Md.-based Fish Tales partnered with Revolution Event Design & Production to create an out-of-the box solution. 
Video Vednesday

Not Quite Business as Usual

Restaurants and retailers revised their operations as they reopened for Memorial Day weekend in San Diego. 
