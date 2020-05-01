Get Wise to This

|
What Will It Take to Prepare Your Business for the ‘Next Normal?’
As the list of retailers filing for bankruptcy grow, their peers urgently look for ways to avoid the same fate. Here is some advice for them.
Making Returns Just Got Even Harder
When customers make returns during COVID-19, stores can find themselves in a quandary. Managers and employees want to keep customers happy, but they also want to keep themselves safe.
And You Thought Things Couldn’t Get Any Weirder
Some restaurateurs have an idea that they think will make patrons comfortable with resuming in-person dining as restrictions are lifted around the world.