Your Daily Dose of Inspiration
Get Wise to This
Retail Starting to See a Little More Green
Some good news: Consumer spending is “beginning to trend in the right direction,” according to a new report from Cardlytics, which tracks spend behavior for its clients. Lawn and garden centers are a particularly bright spot.
Sharing Recipes Can Help Your Business
As food businesses adapt to COVID-19, they have adopted new ways of turning a profit. Surprisingly, one of those strategies involves teaching consumers how to make their primary products — from the safety of home.
Retailers Show Solidarity During COVID-19 Via Facebook
People are feeling a lot of tension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and sometimes, that stress can manifest itself in ways where they act in the worst possible ways. Frontline retail workers are finding solidarity on social media.