Get Wise to This Retail Starting to See a Little More Green Some good news: Consumer spending is “beginning to trend in the right direction,” according to a new report from Cardlytics, which tracks spend behavior for its clients. Lawn and garden centers are a particularly bright spot. Read Article

Sharing Recipes Can Help Your Business As food businesses adapt to COVID-19, they have adopted new ways of turning a profit. Surprisingly, one of those strategies involves teaching consumers how to make their primary products — from the safety of home. Read Article

Retailers Show Solidarity During COVID-19 Via Facebook People are feeling a lot of tension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and sometimes, that stress can manifest itself in ways where they act in the worst possible ways. Frontline retail workers are finding solidarity on social media. Read Article

That's Quite a Number 269 That's the percentage that sales of fresh meat alternatives increased from March 7 through April 25, before meat shortages began, according to Nielsen. Today's Quote/Unquote: "We've had a solid start to May in the U.S., but we believe stimulus spending has been a big driver, which we don't anticipate staying at these levels throughout the quarter." — Brett Briggs, Walmart CFO, commenting on the company's first-quarter sales. (CNBC) Throwback Thursday Retail is Changing, Mall Over Again Let’s start with a quiz. See if you can guess the years when these headlines appeared: "America’s Shopping Malls Are Dying A Slow, Ugly Death” or “The Death Of Shopping Malls?” Pencils down! How did you do? Read Article

A Company That Inspires Us Mandour Construction Turns Concepts into Reality The construction firm’s full-service hospitality program is designed to help entrepreneurs open their first restaurant or retail location in south Florida. Read Article

Product in the Spotlight Nike SB Creates Ben & Jerry’s-Inspired Sneaker: ‘Chunky Dunky’ The Nike SB team said it was inspired by ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s fun and funky flavors when it created a one-of-a-kind sneaker: the “Chunky Dunky.” Read Article

