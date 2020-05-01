RF--Thursday--May 28

Get Wise to This

Retail Starting to See a Little More Green

Some good news: Consumer spending is “beginning to trend in the right direction,” according to a new report from Cardlytics, which tracks spend behavior for its clients. Lawn and garden centers are a particularly bright spot.
Sharing Recipes Can Help Your Business

As food businesses adapt to COVID-19, they have adopted new ways of turning a profit. Surprisingly, one of those strategies involves teaching consumers how to make their primary products — from the safety of home.
Retailers Show Solidarity During COVID-19 Via Facebook

People are feeling a lot of tension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and sometimes, that stress can manifest itself in ways where they act in the worst possible ways. Frontline retail workers are finding solidarity on social media.
That's Quite a Number

269 

That's the percentage that sales of fresh meat alternatives increased from March 7 through April 25, before meat shortages began, according to Nielsen. 

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"We've had a solid start to May in the U.S., but we believe stimulus spending has been a big driver, which we don't anticipate staying at these levels throughout the quarter."

— Brett Briggs, Walmart CFO, commenting on the company's first-quarter sales. (CNBC)

Throwback Thursday

Retail is Changing, Mall Over Again

Let’s start with a quiz. See if you can guess the years when these headlines appeared: "America’s Shopping Malls Are Dying A Slow, Ugly Death” or “The Death Of Shopping Malls?” Pencils down! How did you do?
A Company That Inspires Us

Mandour Construction Turns Concepts into Reality

The construction firm’s full-service hospitality program is designed to help entrepreneurs open their first restaurant or retail location in south Florida. 
Product in the Spotlight

Nike SB Creates Ben & Jerry’s-Inspired Sneaker: ‘Chunky Dunky’

The Nike SB team said it was inspired by ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s fun and funky flavors when it created a one-of-a-kind sneaker: the “Chunky Dunky.” 
