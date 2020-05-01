The Friday Forum

Your Daily Dose of Inspiration for May 29th What if Everybody in the World Had a Baby and Changed Jobs at Once? That’s kind of how the past few months have felt. Normally, of course, big changes to consumer behavior can be linked to major life changes at the individual level. But it's been very different lately. Read Article

It’s Enough to Drive the Alcohol Industry to Drink Just kidding. And yet, a new market forecast paints a dim future for the alcoholic beverage industry, saying it might be five years before the sector recovers from the impact of COVID-19. Read Article

Restaurants Ask for Customers’ Patience As They Reopen Restrictions are being eased for restaurants, which means many soon will be able to dine in their favorite eateries. But that does not mean things will be back to what we considered "normal." Read Article

