What if Everybody in the World Had a Baby and Changed Jobs at Once?

That’s kind of how the past few months have felt. Normally, of course, big changes to consumer behavior can be linked to major life changes at the individual level. But it's been very different lately.
It’s Enough to Drive the Alcohol Industry to Drink

Just kidding. And yet, a new market forecast paints a dim future for the alcoholic beverage industry, saying it might be five years before the sector recovers from the impact of COVID-19.
Restaurants Ask for Customers’ Patience As They Reopen

Restrictions are being eased for restaurants, which means many soon will be able to dine in their favorite eateries. But that does not mean things will be back to what we considered "normal."
The Friday Forum

Is Shopping a More Acceptable Risk than an Outdoor Pool Party?

Over the past few weeks, I’ve come to the realization that I hate the term “new normal.” It’s not because I am opposed to wearing a face mask when I enter public spaces. It's because it normalizes our state of constant stress.
That's Quite a Number

45

That's the percentage of shoppers who buy pet food and supplies online, which is an increase of 9 percent since the COVID-19 outbreak. Post-pandemic, 18 percent say they plan to only shop online. 

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"You are going to have such a flood of cases going to the bankruptcy court. And these aren't really the type of bankruptcies that were induced by bad practices. It's really all driven by the pandemic."

— Stephen Ross, Related Cos. chairman, discussing the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the hotel and retail industries. He expects more bankruptcies post-pandemic. (CNBC)

A Company That Inspires Us

J&S Construction Provides a New Level of Service

The Cookeville, Tenn.-based general contractor partnered with Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley to oversee construction of "The Store" in Nashville. 
Product in the Spotlight

Foodnerd Launches Raw and Sprouted Overnight Breakfast Kits

Foodnerd Inc., a Buffalo, N.Y.-based company committed to plant-based superfoods, recently launched raw and sprouted overnight breakfast kits. 
