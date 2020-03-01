View email in your browser Your Daily Dose of Inspiration for June 1st Retailers Reopen with New Restrictions For the last few weeks, many people have been visiting their local retailers, but never getting service past the curb. That is changing, but stores still have to take steps to keep people safe. Read Article

Secondhand Fashion Enters Top Tier of Retail In a move that probably thrilled closet designers and contractors nationwide, three major forces in retail — e-commerce, fashion resale and Walmart — converged when the world’s biggest retailer announced its online partnership with thredUP. Read Article

That's Quite a Number 8.2 percent That's how such sales increased in the 2020 first quarter for Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree compared to the first quarter of 2019. Net sales rose to $6.29 billion from $5.81 billion, and same-store sales increased 7 percent. Today's Quote/Unquote: "Our employees and contract producers are coming to work every day to support our ability to produce and deliver safe, high-quality and affordable chicken products for consumers and our customers. Like all of us, they are dealing with uncertainty and anxiety, but they are coming to work, and I'm very grateful for that." — Joe F. Sanderson Jr., chairman and CEO of Sanderson Farms, the third-largest poultry processor in the U.S. A Company That Inspires Us Payroll Vault Helps Business Owners Rethink Payroll Company says it takes the burden of payroll off the plates of foodservice and retail companies so they can focus on growing their businesses. Read Article

Product in the Spotlight CBD Manufacturer Launches Sparkling Water in Four Flavors Each 12-ounce can contains 25 milligrams of nano-CBD sourced from organic U.S.-grown hemp and is available in four flavors: orange grapefruit, peach honey, strawberry lavender and apple ginger. Read Article

In Case You Missed It As if the coronavirus wasn't bad enough, many retailers across the country — from Target to Walmart to Apple to many small, private businesses — have had to close stores because of rioting and looting caused by the senseless death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. "The safety of our team and guests is our top priority," Minneapolis-based Target announced in a statement. "At this time, we are making the decision to adjust store hours or close stores temporarily. We recognize the important role we play in helping our communities shop for the food, medicine and other essentials they need. We apologize for the inconvenience and will reopen our stores on their normally scheduled hours as soon as it is safe to do so."

