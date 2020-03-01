That's Quite a Number

|
|
|
|
Your Daily Dose of Inspiration for June 1st
|
|
|
Retailers Reopen with New Restrictions
|
|
For the last few weeks, many people have been visiting their local retailers, but never getting service past the curb. That is changing, but stores still have to take steps to keep people safe.
|
|
|
Secondhand Fashion Enters Top Tier of Retail
|
|
In a move that probably thrilled closet designers and contractors nationwide, three major forces in retail — e-commerce, fashion resale and Walmart — converged when the world’s biggest retailer announced its online partnership with thredUP.