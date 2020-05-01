Today's Quote/Unquote: "Defacing, looting and plundering businesses, whether viewed as a direct outgrowth of fury or an opportunistic act of vandalism and theft, impedes progress and healing. ... We urge people to stop looting and destruction under the name of protest. It denies access to goods, services and jobs for those who need help the most, and takes focus away from the conversation we must have if we are to heal these wounds — not with talk, but through action." — Matthew Shay, president and CEO of The National Retail Federation, who issued a statement Monday regarding incidents involving retail stores across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.