That's Quite a Number

Today's Quote/Unquote: "Tensions have been rising in our country for some time now. As the pandemic and economic crisis have upended lives, so too has the racism that, for far too long, has torn families and communities apart. … I have a personal understanding of the fear and frustration that many of you are feeling. To overcome the challenges that we all face, we must use our voices and demand that ignorance and racism must come to an end. This is a time to come together, to support one another and, through partnership, begin to heal." — Marvin Ellison, president and CEO of Lowe's, in a letter he posted to his Twitter account.