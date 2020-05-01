That's Quite a Number

|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration For June 3
|
|
|
Restaurant Industry Rallies its Troops for More Government Relief
|
|
More than 70 partners in supply chain petition U.S. leaders for "specific support" to recover and drive a national economic revitalization.
|
|
|
Woody Harrelson, Other Celebrities Hook up with Plant-Based Seafood Company
|
|
Hollywood stars align to invest in Gathered Foods to protect oceans from overfishing and pollution.
|
|
|
US Foods Wants to Help Restaurants to ‘Reopen, Rebound and Thrive’
|
|
If you’re an independent restaurant owner wondering what it will take to get your business up and running, you might want to check this out.
|
|
|
|
|
That's how much Verizon has donated to organizations dedicated to equality and social justice in light of the George Floyd murder. Recipients include the National Urban League, The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the National Action Network and others. "We cannot commit to a brand purpose of moving the world forward unless we are committed to helping ensure we move it forward for everyone," said Hans Vestberg, Verizon chairman and CEO.
|
|
|
|
Today's Quote/Unquote:
|
"Tensions have been rising in our country for some time now. As the pandemic and economic crisis have upended lives, so too has the racism that, for far too long, has torn families and communities apart. … I have a personal understanding of the fear and frustration that many of you are feeling. To overcome the challenges that we all face, we must use our voices and demand that ignorance and racism must come to an end. This is a time to come together, to support one another and, through partnership, begin to heal."
|
— Marvin Ellison, president and CEO of Lowe's, in a letter he posted to his Twitter account.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Generally, retailers are coming back strong as the economy has reopened, equity research analyst from J.P. Morgan tells CNBC.
|
|
|
|
This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.
Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60601
Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe
To report abuse.