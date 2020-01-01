RF--Wednesday--June 4

View email in your browser

Your Daily Inspiration for June 4

60% of Consumers Are Ready to Dine Out Again … Only if They Feel Safe

Clearly, the onus is on restaurants to provide limited seating capacity, increased sanitation, socially distanced tables, servers wearing masks/gloves and whatever else.
Read Article

It’s Not Prime Day, But Amazon’s Summer Sale Will Help

Online giant is holding an event on June 22 to help retailers move excess inventory.
Read Article

A Top Mixologist Shares His Best Practices for Barkeeping

PJ Smerechansky (right) says the number one thing is the bartending staff itself. "You’ve got to have the aces in their places," he says.
Read Article

Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday: Hair’s Where It Gets Real

From crewcuts to mop-tops, the salon industry is filled with history. But hair stylists and barbers of all walks need our help right now.
Read Article

That's Quite a Number

73

That's the number of new vehicles stolen from a San Leandro, Calif., car dealership Sunday night by a large number of looters during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. The dealership's owner, Carlos Hidalgo, said looters stole about $2.7 million worth of vehicles. The looters broke into the building, and found the key safe. "A life cannot be brought back," Hidalgo said. "These cars can be replaced and they’re insured, but you know we need to not act or react this way." (KRON4)

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"In the context of the current environment, the status of private sector employment is better than many anticipated. In fact, with many busineses across the country reopening, labor watchers may optimistically be thinking that the worst is behind us."

Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade, on data released June 3 that showed fewer job losses in the private sector than expected. (TheStreet)

A Company That Inspires Us

Taziki CEO Dan Simpson: We’re Growing Smartly, Not Fastly

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café continues to teach Americans the wonders of Mediterranean cuisine. A gyro, for example, is pronounced “yer-roh."
Read Article

Product in the Spotlight

There’s a New Pretzel in Town

Boston-based snack brand Eastern Standard Provisions Company, known for its hand-twisted soft pretzels and artisanal salts, has added Pretzel Bites to its gourmet line.
Read Article and See More New Products

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60601

Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe
To report abuse.