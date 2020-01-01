Throwback Thursday

That's the number of new vehicles stolen from a San Leandro, Calif., car dealership Sunday night by a large number of looters during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. The dealership's owner, Carlos Hidalgo, said looters stole about $2.7 million worth of vehicles. The looters broke into the building, and found the key safe. "A life cannot be brought back," Hidalgo said. "These cars can be replaced and they’re insured, but you know we need to not act or react this way." (KRON4)