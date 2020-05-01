The Friday Forum

|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration for June 5
|
|
|
Why Chick-fil-A CEO is Calling on Himself to Fight Racial Injustice
|
|
Dan Cathy (right) says it’s not OK for him to remain silent regarding the recent racial injustices occurring in America.
|
|
|
10 Million Fewer Plastic Bags — All in the Name of Sustainability
|
|
Lowe's Canada reports that its corporate stores used 58 percent fewer plastic bags from 2017 to 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
Let the Progress and Healing Begin
|
|
Many us have been watching videos on our phones and the nightly news and witnessed the looters in action. And we have all asked ourselves: Why?
|
|
|
|
|
That's how much Texas grocer H-E-B is donating to start a new fund to address racial inequalities and injustices. "H-E-B was founded over 115 years ago on the unwavering belief that each and every person counts," H-E-B President Craig Boyan said in a video released on the company's Facebook page. "Treating all people with dignity and respect is at the core of what unites us."
|
|
|
|
Today's Quote/Unquote:
|
"This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted."
|
— Stolen iPhones, alerting thieves after being powered up that the smartphones they recently looted from Apple stores were smarter than they were because they might just get busted or at the very least be left with phones that didn't function. Apple stores were reportedly looted and vandalized in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Philadelphia.
|
|
|
|
This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.
Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60601
Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe
To report abuse.