That's Quite a Number

Your Daily Inspiration for June 8
Economists Were Way Off About Jobs, Which Was a Good Thing
"It seems the damage from the nationwide lockdown was not as severe or lasting as we feared a month ago," investment strategist says.
J.C. Penney Would Like to be Around Another 118 Years
CEO Jill Soltau vows that embattled retailer will continue to take actions to build on its lasting history. Unfortunately, that means closing stores, but the company had no choice.
Another Good Sign for Retail Economy: Local Spot Advertising is Up
TV advertising had declined in some areas by as much as 35 percent at the end of March. But it's coming back.