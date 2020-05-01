View email in your browser Your Daily Inspiration for June 8 Economists Were Way Off About Jobs, Which Was a Good Thing "It seems the damage from the nationwide lockdown was not as severe or lasting as we feared a month ago," investment strategist says. Read Article

J.C. Penney Would Like to be Around Another 118 Years CEO Jill Soltau vows that embattled retailer will continue to take actions to build on its lasting history. Unfortunately, that means closing stores, but the company had no choice. Read Article

Another Good Sign for Retail Economy: Local Spot Advertising is Up TV advertising had declined in some areas by as much as 35 percent at the end of March. But it's coming back. Read Article

That's Quite a Number 49% That's the percentage of consumers that responded "neither" when they were asked in a survey by market researcher Technomic: To help cover costs of new COVID-19 measures, would you prefer that restaurants increase menu prices or add a surcharge? Those consumers also said restaurants should absorb the costs. About 33 percent said they would accept raising menu prices or including a surcharge. Today's Quote/Unquote: "Shoppers line up every day. We sell about 200 items, many of which people can’t get at their regular grocery store, plus prepared foods from our menu." — Greg Baxtrom, owner of Olmsted restaurant in Brooklyn, N.Y. When the pandemic hit, Baxtrom began selling groceries out of a private dining room, which has its own entrance, and called it the Olmsted Trading Post. He plans to maintain the operation until a vaccine becomes available and he can reopen the restaurant. In fact, Baxtrom is expanding operations to seven days and adding delivery. (Restaurant Business Online) A Company That Inspires Us Combining the Power of Print and Digital Arandell Corp. uses omnichannel marketing and leverages consumer data to increase brand loyalty and customer revenue. Read Article

Product in the Spotlight Meat Fusion Applegate, a natural and organic meat brand, has introduced a new line of organic blended burgers and meatballs. Read Article and See More New Products

In Cased You Missed It A ShopRite grocery store, which had been looted and vandalized for 15 hours straight only a week ago, reopened Sunday in West Philadelphia. According to CBSN Philly, it took 300 community members and staff to get the store ready in one week’s time. Nichele Whitfield, who lives near the store, was one of the first shoppers to enter. Whitfield, who doesn’t have a car, was concerned about securing food because the ShopRite is the only grocery store in the area. “I really thought it would be much longer than [one week]. I was trying to figure out what to do for the next month,” Whitfield told CBSN. “When I saw on their Facebook page they’d be open in a week, I was so happy.” This email was sent to [email].

You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.



Knighthouse Media

150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60601



Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe

To report abuse.