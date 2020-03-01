RF--June 9--Tuesday

Finding the Peaks (and the Eeks) in the ‘6-Foot Economy’

Remember when shopping for groceries was a simple matter of finding which store offered the best deals or was the shortest drive from home? Ah, the good old days.
A Good Sign for Imports is a Good Sign for Retailers

“The numbers we’re seeing are still below last year, but are better than what we expected a month ago,” NRF exec says.
Why Many Big Retailers See a Mall-Less Future

It's getting more difficult to get people to shop at stores in malls, Gap Inc. executive vice president says.
That's Quite a Number

15

That's the percentage of a new pledge to benefit African-American-owned businesses. Called the "15% Pledge," the initiative calls on retailers to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to such businesses. Black people make up nearly 15% of the population of the U.S., according to the most recent Census Bureau estimates. The "15% Pledge" was launched last week during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and other racial injustices faced by African-Americans, including a lack of representation by retailers.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"As Americans, our franchisees may personally support the political candidates they wish, but I want to be clear that Taco Bell Corp. does not make donations to presidential political campaigns. While some news outlets have correctly reported that it was a franchisee who independently contributed to President Trump's re-election campaign, others have brought the brand into this conversation and erroneously attributed this contribution to me."

Mark King, Taco Bell's CEO, who went on record to say neither he nor the company has donated to President Trump's re-election campaign, denying social media rumors that circulated last week. 

A Company That Inspires Us

Payroll Vault Helps Business Owners Rethink Payroll

Company says it takes the burden of payroll off the plates of foodservice and retail companies so they can focus on growing their businesses.
Product in the Spotlight

G Fuel Shoots for the Moon with New Flavor

Energy drink company teams with Chattanooga Bakery to introduce MoonPie, based on the popular sweet snack.
The Slant

Why It’s Important to Bake Restrictive Covenants into Food and Beverage Industry Agreements

Recipes, ingredients, formulas and processes are sometimes kept secret for generations in the food and beverage industry, and protecting these secrets can be essential to a company's survival.
