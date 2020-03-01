That's Quite a Number

That's the percentage of a new pledge to benefit African-American-owned businesses. Called the "15% Pledge," the initiative calls on retailers to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to such businesses. Black people make up nearly 15% of the population of the U.S., according to the most recent Census Bureau estimates. The "15% Pledge" was launched last week during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and other racial injustices faced by African-Americans, including a lack of representation by retailers.