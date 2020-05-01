That's Quite a Number

|
Your Daily Inspiration For June 10
Does Your Restaurant Offer Takeout? It Better
Nearly 50 percent of Americans still want restaurants to provide such options as the U.S. economy reopens during the pandemic.
Open Letter: It’s Non-Essential Retail’s Turn Now
Three associations share their insights on COVID-19’s impact on retail and encourage industry leaders to take four simple steps to make a difference.
May E-commerce Sales Soared Through the Roof … of the Burj Khalifa
Global sales were up 81 percent in May when compared to May 2019, with certain sectors experiencing triple-digit year-on-year growth, according to an analysis by ACI Worldwide.