That's Quite a Number

That's the number of employees that Canton, Mass.-based Dunkin' plans to hire with its first-ever national recruitment campaign as its U.S. franchisees look to fill jobs ranging from front-counter staff to restaurant management. The “Dunkin’ Runs on You” campaign was formed during the coronavirus pandemic, which left millions of Americans out of work. “Our responsibility now with the huge unemployment rate and those needs is to let people know that there is opportunity out there,” said Drayton Martin, Dunkin’s vice president of brand stewardship.