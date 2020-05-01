RF--Wednesday--June 10

Your Daily Inspiration For June 10

Does Your Restaurant Offer Takeout? It Better

Nearly 50 percent of Americans still want restaurants to provide such options as the U.S. economy reopens during the pandemic.
Open Letter: It’s Non-Essential Retail’s Turn Now

Three associations share their insights on COVID-19’s impact on retail and encourage industry leaders to take four simple steps to make a difference.
May E-commerce Sales Soared Through the Roof … of the Burj Khalifa

Global sales were up 81 percent in May when compared to May 2019, with certain sectors experiencing triple-digit year-on-year growth, according to an analysis by ACI Worldwide.
That's Quite a Number

25,000

That's the number of employees that Canton, Mass.-based Dunkin' plans to hire with its first-ever national recruitment campaign as its U.S. franchisees look to fill jobs ranging from front-counter staff to restaurant management. The “Dunkin’ Runs on You” campaign was formed during the coronavirus pandemic, which left millions of Americans out of work. “Our responsibility now with the huge unemployment rate and those needs is to let people know that there is opportunity out there,” said Drayton Martin, Dunkin’s vice president of brand stewardship.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"I’m gonna sit and ride this out for as long as I can. I want people to enjoy my restaurant. Twenty-five percent [capacity], that’s like seven people in my restaurant. Even at 50 percent, it would be hard."

A.J. Dixon, chef-owner of Lazy Susan restaurant in Milwaukee, responding to the city's ruling to allow restaurants to operate at 25 percent capacity for the time being. (Restaurant Business)

A Company That Inspires Us

If It's Not Good Enough for Them, It's not Good Enough for Anybody

Behind its quality offerings, GraceKennedy expects Jamaican cuisine to expand further into the mainstream.
Product in the Spotlight

Just When You Thought You’ve Seen Every Chip Flavor …

Fast-food giant Wendy’s, known for its Baconator, and Pringles, known for its stackable chips, have been working together in the food laboratory.
Video Vednesday

Fast-Food Tacos Ranked From Worst to First

Mashed, the online destination for food lovers, offers up the best and worst of this popular Mexican fare.
