Your Daily Inspiration For June 11

Starbucks Wants to ‘Accelerate’ its Transformation. Can You Say Expresso?

Coffee giant is making big changes, which includes the closure of 400 company-owned stores in the next 18 months.
Best Buy: Appointments No Longer Necessary

For several weeks now, Best Buy has been functioning like a doctor’s office. But that will change next week.
GOJO is Already Making Sanitizer 24/7. But it Has Found a Way to Make More

Manufacturer, which is producing more than two times the amount of sanitizer, soap, wipes and surface spray that it did before the pandemic, will open a new factory.
Throwback Thursday

How 8 Retailers Went Bust All at Once

Want to pay your respects to some of the all-time greats of retail? You can at the "Pez Hall of Fame" in Chicago.
That's Quite a Number

-11

That's the percentage in sales that 873 Chili's Grill & Bar restaurants with open dining rooms are down for the week ending June 3 when compared to the same time the prior year. That's right — ONLY 11 percent! Brinker International-owned Chili's has reopened 873 of its 1,622 locations and the units are making enough money to pay all of the chain's rent and debt obligations, the company said.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Our strong digital business sales trend continued throughout May, and it is encouraging to see that as we reopen a store, the digital business in that geography continues to be strong. By June 1, we had approximately 450 stores reopened, with the majority opened in their full format. Our reopened stores are performing better than anticipated. … We are seeing strong sell-through of seasonal merchandise, and anticipate that we will exit the second quarter in a clean inventory position."

Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, who expects less of an operating loss for the department store in the first quarter than previously expected.

Product in the Spotlight

California Companies Create Vegan Ice Cream Line

San Francisco-based Smitten Ice Cream has partnered with Perfect Day, which produces flora-made dairy products, to create an animal-free product.
