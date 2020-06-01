The Friday Forum

That's the number of volunteer hours that West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocer Hy-Vee is committing to organizations that support racial unity and equality primarily throughout its eight-state region. Volunteer hours have already begun in the Minneapolis area, as Hy-Vee employees have spent the last several days working with local organizations to provide meals, snacks and water to those in neighborhoods impacted by looting and rioting. "There are times when actions speak volumes and when actions can help to create real, long-lasting change — and for us, this is one of those times,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. Oh yeah, Hy-Vee is also donating $1 million to the cause.