The Friday Forum

Your Daily Inspiration For June 12
COVID-19 Has Brought More Consumers Back to the Dinner Table
Check out the findings from the Food Marketing Institute's new "U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends" report.
Now Consumers Will be Able to Buy Face Masks From a Vending Machine
Hudson will also offer other PPE products at airports across North America. Consider it a sign of the times.
Success at E-Commerce is Now a Distinct Possibility for Impossible Foods
Redwood City, Calif.-based company is taking its products directly to consumers.
Shaking My Head About CrossFit, The WHO and Arbitrary Decision-making Related to COVID-19
Greg Glassman, the founder and CEO of the branded fitness regimen CrossFit, announced his retirement. Yeah, right. Let’s put it this way: Glassman had to go.
That's the number of volunteer hours that West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocer Hy-Vee is committing to organizations that support racial unity and equality primarily throughout its eight-state region. Volunteer hours have already begun in the Minneapolis area, as Hy-Vee employees have spent the last several days working with local organizations to provide meals, snacks and water to those in neighborhoods impacted by looting and rioting. "There are times when actions speak volumes and when actions can help to create real, long-lasting change — and for us, this is one of those times,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. Oh yeah, Hy-Vee is also donating $1 million to the cause.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"While the labor market is not up and running yet, it is at least closer to standing on its own two feet."
— Daniel Zhao, a senior economist at Glassdoor, on job recovery as the economy continues to reopen. (TheStreet)
