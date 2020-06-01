That's Quite a Number

Your Daily Inspiration For June 15 Give Starbucks Credit for Cleaning up Its Own Mess A lot of people will say the coffee retailer succumbed to public pressure. But considering Starbucks’ past support for human rights, I’m giving the retailer a pass for changing its mind to allow employees to wear garb to support Black Lives Matter. Read Article

'Seismic Changes' Coming to the Supply Chain Survey reveals that 73 percent of organizations are planning major shifts in supply chain and procurement strategy in the post-pandemic world.

Creative Thinking Needed for Next Round of Unemployment Insurance, RILA exec says Evan Armstrong (right): Our hope is programs encourage individuals who have the opportunity to return to work to do so, while still supporting individuals who continue to lack work options provide for their families.


