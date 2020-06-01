RF--Monday--June 15

View email in your browser

Your Daily Inspiration For June 15

Give Starbucks Credit for Cleaning up Its Own Mess

A lot of people will say the coffee retailer succumbed to public pressure. But considering Starbucks’ past support for human rights, I’m giving the retailer a pass for changing its mind to allow employees to wear garb to support Black Lives Matter.
Read Article

‘Seismic Changes’ Coming to the Supply Chain

Survey reveals that 73 percent of organizations are planning major shifts in supply chain and procurement strategy in the post-pandemic world.
Read Article

Creative Thinking Needed for Next Round of Unemployment Insurance, RILA exec says

Evan Armstrong (right): Our hope is programs encourage individuals who have the opportunity to return to work to do so, while still supporting individuals who continue to lack work options provide for their families.
Read Article

That's Quite a Number

78.9


That's the number that the index of consumer sentiment came in for June, which was higher than expected. Economists had expected the number to be around 75. The number in May was 72.3, and it was 71.8 in April. (University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers)

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"A lot of these new behaviors are going to be ingrained in customers’ minds."

Hal Lawton, CEO of Tractor Supply Co., who says consumers will likely stick to shopping habits picked up during the coronavirus pandemic well into the future, such as ordering products online and curbside pickup.

A Company That Inspires Us

In Good Spirits

After rebranding itself, Spirit Hub, which aggregates craft spirits from distilleries around the world and sells them through a digital platform, finds itself in a better place — and with a better connection to its consumers.

Read Article

Product in the Spotlight

Bandages ‘That Embrace the Beauty of Diverse Skin’

Band-Aid is introducing a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of brown and black skin tones.
Read Article and See More New Products

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60601

Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe
To report abuse.