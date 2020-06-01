Today's Quote/Unquote: "After three months of massive sales declines, we need to do all we can to get 100 percent of our sales back so we can stand on our feet. This is our reaction to the present crisis. It’s not part of the original plan. I urge you to give it the chance it deserves." — Raghu Marwaha, a territory manager for Subway's Southern California and Texas markets, on the nation's largest restaurant chain's plan to sell two 12-inch subs for $10 beginning today. However, franchisees aren’t required to go along with the promotion and 75 percent of franchisees say they don't want the promotion because it will cut into profits. (The New York Post)