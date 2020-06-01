|
Your Daily Inspiration For June 16
Less Hoarding Equals Fewer Out of Stocks at the Grocery Store
68 percent of U.S. grocery shoppers are finding the products that they want, according to The NPD Group.
With a Loss in Billions, Restaurant Industry Tries to Serve Its Purpose
Seventy-six percent of restaurants that remained open in some capacity during the pandemic have rehired some staff, according to a new survey from the National Restaurant Association.
Why Walmart’s Digital Business Just Got Stronger
With online shopping increasing because of the pandemic, the world’s biggest retailer is not sitting idly by and watching the wheels of e-commerce spin faster around.
How Restaurants Can Drive Sales During COVID-19 Through SEO
As consumers continue to search online to gather more information on their favorite restaurant’s current operations, many enterprising brands have transitioned their focus on enhancing their digital footprint.
That's how much U.S. general merchandise sales increased for the week ending June 6 when compared to the same time in 2019. General merchandise sales include apparel, footwear, auto aftermarket, watches, housewares, small domestic appliances, toys, video, sports accessories, consumer technology, office supplies, prestige beauty and juvenile products. (NPD Group)
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"After three months of massive sales declines, we need to do all we can to get 100 percent of our sales back so we can stand on our feet. This is our reaction to the present crisis. It’s not part of the original plan. I urge you to give it the chance it deserves."
— Raghu Marwaha, a territory manager for Subway's Southern California and Texas markets, on the nation's largest restaurant chain's plan to sell two 12-inch subs for $10 beginning today. However, franchisees aren’t required to go along with the promotion and 75 percent of franchisees say they don't want the promotion because it will cut into profits. (The New York Post)
