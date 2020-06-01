RF--Wednesday--June 16 Retail & Food Daily Dose

Your Daily Inspiration For June 17

Hats Off to the May Retail Sales Report, Which Exceeded Expectations

We assumed sales would rise, considering the economy has largely reopened. But we didn't expect them to go up that high. What it means.
Walgreens Steps up for Communities, Despite Looting and Vandalism

Several of the retailer's stores in Chicago and Minneapolis-St.Paul were damaged and had to close. You won't believe what Walgreens is doing as it reopens those stores.
That's Quite a Number

30 percent

That's the number of Americans who admitted to stockpiling goods during the the COVID-19 pandemic. Eggs and toilet paper were the top items purchased in response to the coronavirus, followed by milk, pasta, and paper towels. (Coupon Follow)

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"We haven’t had an empty table since we opened this morning, and it just offers a whole lot of hope."

Martin Cournane, owner of Wilde Bar & Restaurant, one of 32 restaurants participating in Chicago’s new "Make Way for Dining" program. The restaurants were allowed to expand their patio seating into the street last weekend and drew large crowds, bringing life and profit back to struggling businesses. Make Way for Dining will continue the next few weekends. (CBS)

Product in the Spotlight

UK Company Debuts Instant Noodles at Whole Foods Market

Mr Lee’s Pure Foods says its "gourmet" products are crafted from authentic recipes “created by the brand’s team of Asian innovators.”
Video Vednesday

One ‘Cool’ Commercial, and a Public Service Announcement as Well

Hershey's comes up with a nicely done creative spot for its Ice Breakers mints — along with a message to combat COVID-19.
