That's Quite a Number

|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration For June 17
|
|
|
Hats Off to the May Retail Sales Report, Which Exceeded Expectations
|
|
We assumed sales would rise, considering the economy has largely reopened. But we didn't expect them to go up that high. What it means.
|
|
|
Walgreens Steps up for Communities, Despite Looting and Vandalism
|
|
Several of the retailer's stores in Chicago and Minneapolis-St.Paul were damaged and had to close. You won't believe what Walgreens is doing as it reopens those stores.