NRF’s Shay Calls DACA Decision a ‘Landmark Ruling’

“Even with this ruling, it is still important for Congress to pass legislation permanently protecting these individuals so their future will never be in question again," NRF president and CEO says.
The Nation’s Biggest Meat Company is Rolling Out Fake Meat This Month

JBS USA’s Planterra Foods is debuting its OZO line this month at some major grocery chains. Is JBS USA late to the game?
How 7-Eleven is Making the Best of a Challenging Time

7-Eleven Inc. has canceled its in-store birthday celebration, also known as 7-Eleven Day, when the retailer gives away free Slurpees. Instead, the retailer is buying a big present for charity.
The Friday Forum

Amazon’s Distance Assistant Takes Social Distancing to a New Level

Don’t stand so close to me: Thanks to retailer's new technology, employees are getting a lot of help to keep their social distance.
That's Quite a Number

92 percent

That’s the percentage that The Kroger Co., the nation's second-largest grocery chain, grew its e-commerce business in the first quarter, which ended May 23, when compared to the same quarter in 2019. Also, digital sales were up triple digits in the first three weeks of the second quarter.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"We recognize that the racial trauma the country is experiencing now is not new, but throughout recent weeks there has been a sense that this time is, and has to be, different. Juneteenth takes on additional significance in this moment. Moving now to recognize it on an annual basis — as a day to celebrate, further educate ourselves or connect with our communities — is one more important action Target can take as a company to help the country live up to the ideal of moving forward in a new way."

Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target, on the Minneapolis-based retailer now recognizing Juneteenth (June 19) as an official company holiday. Cornell also said Target plans to honor "the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States" and will give team members "space to honor Juneteenth in their own way."

Product in the Spotlight

NETUNO USA Launches Gourmet Shrimp Meal Line

Thai coconut curry (right) is one of three flavors in the premium seafood line, with more slated to come.
