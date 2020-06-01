The Friday Forum

|
Your Daily Inspiration For June 19
NRF’s Shay Calls DACA Decision a ‘Landmark Ruling’
“Even with this ruling, it is still important for Congress to pass legislation permanently protecting these individuals so their future will never be in question again," NRF president and CEO says.
The Nation’s Biggest Meat Company is Rolling Out Fake Meat This Month
JBS USA’s Planterra Foods is debuting its OZO line this month at some major grocery chains. Is JBS USA late to the game?
How 7-Eleven is Making the Best of a Challenging Time
7-Eleven Inc. has canceled its in-store birthday celebration, also known as 7-Eleven Day, when the retailer gives away free Slurpees. Instead, the retailer is buying a big present for charity.