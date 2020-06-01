The Friday Forum

Today's Quote/Unquote: "We recognize that the racial trauma the country is experiencing now is not new, but throughout recent weeks there has been a sense that this time is, and has to be, different. Juneteenth takes on additional significance in this moment. Moving now to recognize it on an annual basis — as a day to celebrate, further educate ourselves or connect with our communities — is one more important action Target can take as a company to help the country live up to the ideal of moving forward in a new way." — Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target, on the Minneapolis-based retailer now recognizing Juneteenth (June 19) as an official company holiday. Cornell also said Target plans to honor "the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States" and will give team members "space to honor Juneteenth in their own way."