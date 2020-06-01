That's Quite a Number

|
Your Daily Inspiration For June 22
Giant Eagle in a Giant Pickle?
Pennsylvania grocer racking up lawsuits for not letting shoppers into its stores if they aren't wearing masks. But the retailer isn't backing down.
AMC Theatres Starting with a Clean Slate … a Really Clean Slate!
AMC Theatres turns 100 years old this year. On July 15, the celebration will continue when the business reopens, with all employees and attendees wearing masks.
Small Retailers Damaged by Riots Can Turn to Clearinghouse for Help
A California-based company that specializes in glass restoration tool manufacturing has launched an online clearinghouse to connect small business owners with volunteer service professionals.