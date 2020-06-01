That's Quite a Number

Today's Quote/Unquote: "Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation, and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible." — Apple, in a statement announcing that it is temporarily closing 11 stores again in U.S. states where COVID-19 cases have been spiking, including Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.