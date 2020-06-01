RF--Monday--June 22 Retail & Food Daily Dose: Why Giant Eagle Is Racking Up Lawsuits

Giant Eagle in a Giant Pickle?

Pennsylvania grocer racking up lawsuits for not letting shoppers into its stores if they aren't wearing masks. But the retailer isn't backing down.
AMC Theatres Starting with a Clean Slate … a Really Clean Slate!

AMC Theatres turns 100 years old this year. On July 15, the celebration will continue when the business reopens, with all employees and attendees wearing masks.
Small Retailers Damaged by Riots Can Turn to Clearinghouse for Help

A California-based company that specializes in glass restoration tool manufacturing has launched an online clearinghouse to connect small business owners with volunteer service professionals.
That's Quite a Number

$17 billion

That's what the National Retail Federation estimated for total spending on Father’s Day. Last year's spending was just under $16 million.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation, and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

Apple, in a statement announcing that it is temporarily closing 11 stores again in U.S. states where COVID-19 cases have been spiking, including Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Dunkin’ Selling More Than Donuts

Retailer has created its own face mask designs in five “Dunkin’-ized" designs and is selling them to the public.
While Quaker Oats announced last week it would retire Aunt Jemima because the brand of syrup and pancake mixes is “based on a racial stereotype," two families of women who portrayed Aunt Jemima say they oppose Quaker Oats’ plans to do so. Read the story here in USA Today: https://tinyurl.com/y8uu5bft

