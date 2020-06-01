|
Your Daily Inspiration For June 23
Getting Your House in Order in the COVID-19 World
Many consumers want retailers to interact with them about their safety standards and processes. Are you using all the tools in the toolbox to do this? And is your business walking the talk inside its doors?
How Hyatt is Going Beyond Cleaning to Enhance Hotel Experience
For one thing, the hotel chain is reimagining places and spaces to make social distancing not feel that way, striking the right balance of connection and space.
3 Essentials to Achieve Competitive E-commerce Product Images
With competition among e-commerce retailers hitting an all-time high, you might be making the mistake of thinking that just having images is enough. It's not.
That's the percentage of consumers who say they are comfortable going to the store, according to the June 13 "Consumer Tracker" survey by finanical advisor Deloitte. That number is also up 8 percent from two weeks ago when it was 48 percent.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"Young people, including 'Dreamers,' have always been central to our industry’s growth and success. As the industry looks forward to the long road of recovery from the impacts of the ongoing pandemic, we know that foreign-born industry employees and leaders will play an important role in our rebuilding."
— Tom Bene, president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association, on last week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, also known as "Dreamers."
