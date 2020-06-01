That's Quite a Number

Today's Quote/Unquote: "We understand this order will not impact outdoor patios of restaurants, where we know many members are seeing great success. We are also hearing very strong indicators that we will be able to sell mixed beverages to-go soon. While we know these measures will not replace a full dining room, they will certainly help many restaurants through this difficult time." — Texas Restaurant Association, in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott closing the state’s bars and ordering all restaurants to roll back to 50% capacity to control the spread of the virus. Restaurants in Texas had been allowed to operate at 75% capacity.