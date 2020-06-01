New email But this time the rapper has his own brand. ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

Your Daily Inspiration For June 30

A Glass-Is-Half-Full Look at the Hotel Industry

The earliest that U.S. hotels could return to pre-COVID-19 revenues might be 2022, according to study. But ...
Kanye West Returning to the Retailer He Used to Work for as a Teenager

But this time the the American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer will have his own product line.
How Darden Restaurants is Getting Creative with Social Distancing

Chain plans to install plastic barriers to best utilize space and adhere to regulations.
That's Quite a Number

$80 billion

That's how much Facebook's market value plunged in just two days after companies like Starbucks, The North Face and Coca-Cola issued an advertising boycott in protest of what they say is Facebook's failure to stop the spread of hateful and hurtful posts. (Forbes)

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"We understand this order will not impact outdoor patios of restaurants, where we know many members are seeing great success. We are also hearing very strong indicators that we will be able to sell mixed beverages to-go soon. While we know these measures will not replace a full dining room, they will certainly help many restaurants through this difficult time."

Texas Restaurant Association, in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott closing the state’s bars and ordering all restaurants to roll back to 50% capacity to control the spread of the virus. Restaurants in Texas had been allowed to operate at 75% capacity. 

Product in the Spotlight

Drinks Are Naturally Infused with Botanics

Jivati's “new generation of drinks" consist of sparkling water, hard seltzer and alkaline water.
