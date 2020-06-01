That's Quite a Number

Your Daily Inspiration For July 1 Another Reason to Wear Masks? It’s Good for Retail and the Economy Goldman Sachs' chief economist says a mandate to wear masks could save the U.S. from a 5% hit to gross domestic product that could result from renewed lockdowns. Read Article

Why Maintenance Matters More Than Ever in the Food Industry Sure, it might cost you thousands of dollars to shut your machines down for an hour to perform maintenance. But that’s better than losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in downtime when equipment fails because it hasn’t been maintained. Read Article

‘Retail is Reflecting the Consumer’s Need for Normalcy in a Sea of Change’ Even if the shopping experience is different, consumers want the real-life experience of going to a store and picking out a new pair of shoes. Read Article

