Your Daily Inspiration For July 1

Another Reason to Wear Masks? It’s Good for Retail and the Economy

Goldman Sachs' chief economist says a mandate to wear masks could save the U.S. from a 5% hit to gross domestic product that could result from renewed lockdowns.
Why Maintenance Matters More Than Ever in the Food Industry

Sure, it might cost you thousands of dollars to shut your machines down for an hour to perform maintenance. But that’s better than losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in downtime when equipment fails because it hasn’t been maintained.
‘Retail is Reflecting the Consumer’s Need for Normalcy in a Sea of Change’

Even if the shopping experience is different, consumers want the real-life experience of going to a store and picking out a new pair of shoes.
That's Quite a Number

500

That's how many dollars Amazon is giving its full-time employees — Amazon employees, Whole Foods Market employees and Delivery Service Partner drivers — as one-time bonus pay for working during the pandemic. Part-time workers are getting $250, and front-line leaders are getting $1,000. The bonuses total more than $500 million.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect. However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase 'All Lives Matter' in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity."

Walmart, in a statement announcing it would no longer sell "All Lives Matter'' merchandise on its website, noting that it's putting its emphasis on people whose lives are being "impacted by ongoing racial injustice.'' The items were sold by third-party vendors.

Product in the Spotlight

This is One Big Pie, Like the Guy It’s Named After

The Shaq-a-Roni pizza features Papa John’s largest slice to date — a tribute to Shaquille O'Neal.
Video Vednesday

Why Brick-and-Mortar Retail Isn’t Going Anywhere

Bloomberg spoke with Starwood Capital Founder and CEO Barry Sternlicht (right) about the state of retail in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite its challenges, Sternlicht expects physical retail "to stay around."
