"For guests who prefer contactless deliveries, Rosé provides them with peace of mind as she can deliver items to their suite."

Your Inspiration For August 13
Check In and Check Out Our New Hub
Welcome to the inaugural edition of Hotel Best Practices. This is one of six e-newsletters that anchor Knighthouse Media’s new Retail & Hospitality Hub, a website devoted to inspiring innovation throughout the pillars of the retail and hospitality industries.
Yesterday’s Hotel Room is Today’s Office Space
No business has gone untouched by the impacts of COVID-19, particularly the hotel industry. But the sector is not staying stagnant. Hotels are changing their rooms into office spaces where people can focus on getting work done.
The Last BLOCKBUSTER Teams Up With Airbnb for a Nostalgic Sleepover
Many movie buffs cherish the memories of going to their local BLOCKBUSTER store on a Friday night and bringing movies home. Now, they're getting the opportunity to do it again.