Hotel Best Practices logo

Your Inspiration For August 13

Check In and Check Out Our New Hub

Welcome to the inaugural edition of Hotel Best Practices. This is one of six e-newsletters that anchor Knighthouse Media’s new Retail & Hospitality Hub, a website devoted to inspiring innovation throughout the pillars of the retail and hospitality industries.
Yesterday’s Hotel Room is Today’s Office Space

No business has gone untouched by the impacts of COVID-19, particularly the hotel industry. But the sector is not staying stagnant. Hotels are changing their rooms into office spaces where people can focus on getting work done.
The Last BLOCKBUSTER Teams Up With Airbnb for a Nostalgic Sleepover

Many movie buffs cherish the memories of going to their local BLOCKBUSTER store on a Friday night and bringing movies home. Now, they're getting the opportunity to do it again.
Today's Quote/Unquote:

"For guests who prefer contactless deliveries, Rosé provides them with peace of mind as she can deliver items to their suite."

 — Scott Satterfield, the general manager of the Hotel Trio, on its 
Rosé robot, which can deliver pillows, pet treats, towels and groceries.

Product in the Spotlight

SMARTLINEN Calls On The Hotel Sector to Adopt its PINK Campaign

Sometimes when industries endure trying times, they show their ability to support others. That is what SMARTLINEN is asking from the hotel industry.
