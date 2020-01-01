Now is the Time for Digital Transformation Digital manufacturing technologies can boost efficiency and protect workers amid the pandemic. ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

View email in your browser
Manufacturing Best Practices logo

Your Inspiration For August 13

Our New Hub is the Missing Additive to Your Production Line

Introducing the Retail & Hospitality Hub, a new offering from Knighthouse Media that focuses on industry updates, case studies, company profiles, columns, new products, videos and much more — all devoted to just about everything under the retail and hospitality umbrella. 
Read Article

Now is the Time for Digital Transformation

Digital manufacturing technologies not only boost efficiency and agility, but are also used to protect workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. 
Read Article

Busch Vacuum Solutions Named Top Family Business

German business magazine names Busch Vacuum Solutions one of Germany’s top family companies of 2020. The magazine presents this award to the 50 most-visible, innovative and popular medium-sized companies.
Read Article

By the Numbers

52%

More than half of the manufacturers surveyed for a study commissioned by Shift7 said the majority of their sales in 2020 have come from online channels.

Product Spotlight

Buzz Pop Cocktails to Eliminate All Plastic in Packaging

The Tampa Bay company that offers ready-to-serve, all-natural 100% fruit, authentic Italian sorbet made with top-shelf liquors, said it will eliminate all plastic in its packaging by 2021.
Read Article and See More New Products

Watch This

Ford Optimizes its Factory with Additive Manufacturing

Ford Motor Company introduced BigRep large-format additive manufacturing to optimize the factory floor and reduce lead time by 94%.
Read Article

Latest eBook
latest eBook
Newsletter Sign Up

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60601

Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe
To report abuse.