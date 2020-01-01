By the Numbers

|
Your Inspiration For August 19
Technologies That Could Change the Supply Chain as We Know It
Crisis can be the crucible on which new technologies are forged, and that certainly is the case with the pandemic’s impact on supply chains.
Headwinds Continue to Buffet Third-Party Logistics
The title of a new study doesn’t mince words: “VOLATILE — Latest Third-Party Logistics Market Results and Predictions for 2020 Including Estimates for 190 Countries.” “Volatile” is exactly the word to describe a 3PL sector buffeted by unprecedented challenges.
P&G, EY Address ‘Full Scope' of Supply Chain
Procter & Gamble is working with consulting firm EY to build supply chain resilience. The alliance announced this month builds on an existing effort between the two organizations to fine-tune manufacturing operations.