View email in your browser Your Inspiration For August 19 Technologies That Could Change the Supply Chain as We Know It Crisis can be the crucible on which new technologies are forged, and that certainly is the case with the pandemic’s impact on supply chains. Read Article

Headwinds Continue to Buffet Third-Party Logistics The title of a new study doesn’t mince words: “VOLATILE — Latest Third-Party Logistics Market Results and Predictions for 2020 Including Estimates for 190 Countries.” “Volatile” is exactly the word to describe a 3PL sector buffeted by unprecedented challenges. Read Article

P&G, EY Address ‘Full Scope' of Supply Chain Procter & Gamble is working with consulting firm EY to build supply chain resilience. The alliance announced this month builds on an existing effort between the two organizations to fine-tune manufacturing operations. Read Article

By the Numbers 42% Companies can expect to lose 42% of one year's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) every decade due to supply chain disruptions, according to the McKinsey Global Institute. Quote/Unquote: "The moment you lay down a plan or schedule, things change, and you have to replan and reschedule constantly." — Ashok Erramilli, CEO and co-founder of Optessa, discussing the need for advanced planning and scheduling software in a recent interview with Supply Chain Best Practices. Latest eBook This email was sent to [email].

