By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For August 19
Uber, Lyft Consider Franchise Model in California
A California judge ruled freelance drivers need to be reclassified as full-time employees. To keep drivers at arms-length, Uber and Lyft are reportedly discussing licensing their brands to operators of vehicle fleets.
Before Jumping into the Plant-Based Food and Beverage Market, Test the Waters First
For food and beverage franchises to succeed in the booming plant-based and vegan markets, trying to get the taste, feel, packaging and market placement right is everything.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers New Franchise Opportunity
Foodservice operation launches virtual kitchens as a non-traditional franchise opportunity to maximize delivery coverage without the upfront investment that a traditional brick-and-mortar location requires.