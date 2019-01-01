Uber, Lyft Consider Franchise-Like Model in California Also, CyberDynamite says providing product value has been the crux for breaking into new chains during the pandemic. ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Uber, Lyft Consider Franchise Model in California

A California judge ruled freelance drivers need to be reclassified as full-time employees. To keep drivers at arms-length, Uber and Lyft are reportedly discussing licensing their brands to operators of vehicle fleets.
Before Jumping into the Plant-Based Food and Beverage Market, Test the Waters First

For food and beverage franchises to succeed in the booming plant-based and vegan markets, trying to get the taste, feel, packaging and market placement right is everything.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers New Franchise Opportunity

Foodservice operation launches virtual kitchens as a non-traditional franchise opportunity to maximize delivery coverage without the upfront investment that a traditional brick-and-mortar location requires.
By the Numbers

20 

That's how many years it's been since Whataburger pursued its franchise model. Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners bought the company in June 2019 and plans to step up its franchising game and redesign its outlets.

Inspiring Organization

How CyberDynamite Adds Confidence to Food Preparation

Company's Co-Founder Cole Harris says providing product value has been the crux for breaking into new chains during the pandemic. 
Watch This

Check Out Sonic’s New Drive-In Restaurant Design

Inspire Brands CEO Paul Brown showcases the new design and discusses what impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on business. 
