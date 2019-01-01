By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For August 19 Uber, Lyft Consider Franchise Model in California A California judge ruled freelance drivers need to be reclassified as full-time employees. To keep drivers at arms-length, Uber and Lyft are reportedly discussing licensing their brands to operators of vehicle fleets. Read Article

Before Jumping into the Plant-Based Food and Beverage Market, Test the Waters First For food and beverage franchises to succeed in the booming plant-based and vegan markets, trying to get the taste, feel, packaging and market placement right is everything. Read Article

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers New Franchise Opportunity Foodservice operation launches virtual kitchens as a non-traditional franchise opportunity to maximize delivery coverage without the upfront investment that a traditional brick-and-mortar location requires. Read Article

