Vermont Wagyu is Shipping its Beef Direct to Consumers

Vermont Wagyu practices whole animal butchery, and makes everything from tenderloin, ribeye and strip steaks to short ribs, burger meat chorizo and marrow bones available to customers online.
Preventing Brain Drain

Manufacturers should implement knowledge management programs now to capture retiring employees’ institutional knowledge. 
See How Bumble Bee is Reinventing Itself

Tuna is a tough one to portray in a new light, but Bumble Bee is doing just that in a creative new marketing campaign that will definitely get your attention. 
"Yes ... it means changing things from both the production side but also from the consumer side. We need to introduce renewable energy in food chains."

Olivier Dubois, senior natural resources officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, responding to whether the greening of food chains means changing food systems and how it could affect consumers.  (CNBC)

Viking Culinary Now Has a Titanium Cookware Set

Clipper Corp. has added a 10-piece, seven-ply titanium cookware set that it says delivers professional performance using state-of-the-art materials to its Viking Culinary product lineup. 
PPE Supplier Finds Local Manufacturers to Meet Schools’ Needs

School Health Corp., a Rolling Meadows, Ill.-based PPE supplier, shifts from China to local manufacturers to help schools obtain necessary PPE for in-person learning.
