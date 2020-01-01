Time to Get to Work Prologis announces program to train 25,000 logistics, distribution workers. ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

View email in your browser
Supply Chain Best Practices logo

Your Inspiration For August 24

Prologis Pledges to Help Train New Logistics, Distribution Workers

2020 hasn’t been all bad (has it?). For one thing, the year saw supply chains finally land smack-dab in the middle of organizations’ radar screens. And that could result in job creation — a lot of jobs.
Read Article

Consumer Goods and Retail Supply Chains Adjust to New Realities

The pandemic not only is accelerating change on the consumer-facing side of retail, but it also is impacting consumer goods and retail supply chains throughout the world.
Read Article

Maybe Things Would Be Different if ‘Joker’ Had Won Best Picture?

Like with most people, the pandemic was not on the radar for most supply chain organizations as 2020 began.
Read Article

By the Numbers

27%

Little more than a quarter of organizations help their employees navigate among conflicing priorities during times of disruption, according to a recent survey by the Gartner Supply Chain Practice.

Quote/Unquote:

"Now more than ever, our customers have informed us that they are facing a serious hiring gap."

Hamid R. Moghadam, chairman and CEO of Prologis, explaining the motivation behind a new jobs training initiative.

Watch This

Bouncing Back 

Supply chains are on the mend from COVID-19 in this NBC News report.
See Video

Latest eBook
latest eBook
Newsletter Sign Up

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60601

Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe
To report abuse.