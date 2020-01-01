View email in your browser Your Inspiration For August 26 How to Help Your Team Navigate Disruptions First comes the disruption. Next, your people become stressed out and quality starts to drop. Finally, you (also stressed) work to remind everyone how important quality is. The result: Quality continues to slide. What went wrong? Read Article

Looking Ahead to a Decade of Change in Warehouse, Distribution The 2020s are sure to be disruptive. A new study seeks to measure just how disruptive, and what we can do about it. Read Article

DHL Prepares for ‘Unpredictable’ 4th Quarter How do you plan for unpredictability? DHL Supply Chain, anticipating a peak holiday season complicated by the pandemic, plans to hire an additional 7,000 employees. Read Article

By the Numbers 370 mph That's the anticipated speed of freight trains in a new high-speed rail transportation program being considered by China's government. Quote/Unquote: "The customer’s expectations are changing with much greater frequency these days but we can’t just change the infrastructure on a dime. You really have to spend a lot of time trying to figure out what’s going to happen next." — An anonymous professional who participated in the survey portion of “Logistics 2030: Navigating a Disruptive Decade (Year 2 — Warehousing and Distribution),” a study conducted by Auburn University's Center for Supply Chain Innovation, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and others. Watch This Strength in Numbers A look into India, Japan and Australia's joint effort to counter China's supply chain dominance. See Video

