View email in your browser Your Inspiration For August 31 Laura Calls, ALAN Answers The American Logistics Aid Network is stepping up to provide assistance to communities that were in the path of Hurricane Laura. Read Article

Procurement Heroes Prepare for Sequel, with Some Plot Twists “If there’s something weird and it don’t look good, who you gonna call?” How about we call the procurement department? After all, “procurement has led the way out of a crisis before, and can again," McKinsey & Co. says. Read Article

Supply Chain Finance Misuse ‘Worrying’ but ‘Not Widespread,’ Report Says Could a finance approach meant to help small and medium-sized suppliers actually do them harm? In a new report, “Ensuring Payables Finance Remains a Force for Good,” the Global Supply Chain Finance Forum looked into concerns that some companies are being “bullied.” Read Article

By the Numbers $1 The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) says every tax-deductible dollar donated allows the organization to provide more than $70 worth of logistics relief to individuals and communities hit by disasters such as Hurricane Laura. Quote/Unquote: "We’ll continue to evaluate our infrastructure to determine how we can leverage our supply chain network ... to support a growing omnichannel business. We’re actively reviewing our network to identify opportunities to improve product flow from brand to guest for enhancing inventory productivity and guest service levels." — Mary Dillon, Ulta Beauty CEO, describing Q2 performance with analysts last week. The retailer's E-commerce sales grew more than 200% in the quarter. Watch This Positioning Your Supply Chain in Uncertain Times Institute for Supply Management — New Jersey has some advice for you. See Video

