By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
Your Inspiration For August 31
|
|
|
Laura Calls, ALAN Answers
|
|
The American Logistics Aid Network is stepping up to provide assistance to communities that were in the path of Hurricane Laura.
|
|
|
Procurement Heroes Prepare for Sequel, with Some Plot Twists
|
|
“If there’s something weird and it don’t look good, who you gonna call?” How about we call the procurement department? After all, “procurement has led the way out of a crisis before, and can again," McKinsey & Co. says.
|
|
|
Supply Chain Finance Misuse ‘Worrying’ but ‘Not Widespread,’ Report Says
|
|
Could a finance approach meant to help small and medium-sized suppliers actually do them harm? In a new report, “Ensuring Payables Finance Remains a Force for Good,” the Global Supply Chain Finance Forum looked into concerns that some companies are being “bullied.”