Your Daily Inspiration For August 31

Dollar Store Chains Join a Distinguished Club

Dollar General and Dollar Tree are now members of the “essential” retailers that have benefitted from the pandemic.
What's That Got to Do With the Price of Meat?

A lot! Because production is getting back to normal, and prices of beef, chicken and pork are beginning to fall.
 
Viewpoint

Get Ready for the Urban Suburban Shopper

It may not be a long-term trend, but it’s got momentum for a least a couple of years and grocers and other retailers will have to adapt.
By the Numbers

1.9%

That's how much consumer spending rose in July from June, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. The number was better than expected by economists, but lower than in past months.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Our strong performance in the second quarter reflects the customer response to our brands, products and experiences, particularly as we’ve rapidly adapted to the changing environment. We nearly doubled our e-commerce business, with approximately 50% online penetration, demonstrating our ability to pivot to a digitally led culture."

— Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap Inc., on the retailer’s second-quarter results. Gap’s sales fell 18% during the quarter, but e-commerce revenue surged 95% from a year ago.

Product Spotlight

Frank Mayer and Associates Unveils Temperature Kiosk

Company partners with Data Display Systems to develop kiosk solution for employers looking to enact health screening and temperature checks at their worksites.
Watch This

A Look Inside the New Amazon Fresh

The Los Angeles CBS afilliate reports on the opening of Amazon’s first new brick-and-mortar grocery store  concept in Woodland Hills, Calif.
