Your Daily Inspiration For August 31
Dollar Store Chains Join a Distinguished Club
Dollar General and Dollar Tree are now members of the “essential” retailers that have benefitted from the pandemic.
What's That Got to Do With the Price of Meat?
A lot! Because production is getting back to normal, and prices of beef, chicken and pork are beginning to fall.
Get Ready for the Urban Suburban Shopper
It may not be a long-term trend, but it’s got momentum for a least a couple of years and grocers and other retailers will have to adapt.
That's how much consumer spending rose in July from June, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. The number was better than expected by economists, but lower than in past months.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"Our strong performance in the second quarter reflects the customer response to our brands, products and experiences, particularly as we’ve rapidly adapted to the changing environment. We nearly doubled our e-commerce business, with approximately 50% online penetration, demonstrating our ability to pivot to a digitally led culture."
— Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap Inc., on the retailer’s second-quarter results. Gap’s sales fell 18% during the quarter, but e-commerce revenue surged 95% from a year ago.
A Look Inside the New Amazon Fresh
The Los Angeles CBS afilliate reports on the opening of Amazon’s first new brick-and-mortar grocery store concept in Woodland Hills, Calif.
