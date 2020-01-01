Google is Ready to Make Hotel Stays More Touchless These days, consumers are looking for experiences that require as little contact as possible. Google is poised to give them that. ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

Your Inspiration For September 1

Sonder Offers a Combination of Hotel and Apartment Living While Focusing on Safety

When guests check into hotels, they enjoy most of the luxuries of home. Some are still missing, but Sonder offers a mix of two styles with its studios, lofts, hotel rooms and apartments that come with personalized service.
Acqualina Resort & Residences Partners With Bal Harbour Shops to Promote Social Distancing

Acqualina Resort will position four mannequins dressed with fashion from Bal Harbour’s boutiques in its lobby in Miami to help maintain social distancing as guests move throughout the space.
Google is Ready to Make Your Hotel Stay Even More Touchless

These days, during COVID-19, consumers are looking for experiences that require as little contact as possible. Google is poised to give them that in the hotel arena with its smart display product, the Nest Hub.
Today's Quote/Unquote:

“Our members have always shown great resilience and an enduring appetite for travel, so it’s encouraging to see that they are 'Travel Ready,' looking at options both close to home and abroad for 2020.” 

Richard Hyde, the managing director of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, on its recent survey that showed a group of advocates are driving pent-up demand for luxury vacations this year.

Inspiring Organization

Vigilante Associates Has Made An Impact in South Florida With Quality Custom Glass Systems

When some impact glazing systems companies say a project is too complex, "That's when we step in," President David Vigilante says.
Product Spotlight

The San-AD-tizer Greets Customers and Helps Them Stay Clean

Avante Displays' new product for the retail, restaurant and hospitality markets helps promote safety and cleanliness.
