Your Daily Inspiration For September 1

Why Small Retailers Will Need a Hometown Boost for the Holidays

Main Street retailers are banking on the fourth quarter to help them survive. Will their local consumers step up?
H-E-B Grocery Store in Austin Is Now One Heckuva Restaurant(s)

Fried chicken, Texas barbecue, Mexican, Japanese, local draft beer ... the Main Streat Food Hall seems to have it all.
It’s a Bird. It’s a Plane. It’s Your Neighbor’s Cat Food

The FAA has designated Amazon Prime Air an official “air carrier," allowing the company to expand commercial testing of its latest drone.
By the Numbers

84%

That's the percentage of brick-and-mortar retail sales in 2019, which was down 1.6% from 2018 because of increased e-commerce sales. Anybody want to guess how much brick-and-mortar sales will be in 2020 and how much will be lost to e-commerce? (Digital Commerce 360)

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"As we looked at the landscape, we understood that we really wanted to not just be a company that dotted along. We wanted to be a growth company, a national company. We want to compete against the largest CPG competitors in the salted snack industry."

— Dylan Lissette, CEO of Hanover, Pa.-based Utz Quality Foods, which manufactures salty snacks for retail, on the company going public after operating 99 years as a family business. (CNBC)

Product Spotlight

More Than a Tent for a Pet

The California Beach Co. says its Pop ‘N Go Pets Playpen can go just about anywhere, which should make Sparky and Kitty very happy.
Watch This

Does Acquiring TikTok Make Strategic Sense for Walmart?

Michael Baker, senior retail analyst for Nomura Instinet, talks with CNBC about how acquisition could help the nation's largest retailer.
