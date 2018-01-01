By the Numbers

|
Your Daily Inspiration For September 1
Why Small Retailers Will Need a Hometown Boost for the Holidays
Main Street retailers are banking on the fourth quarter to help them survive. Will their local consumers step up?
H-E-B Grocery Store in Austin Is Now One Heckuva Restaurant(s)
Fried chicken, Texas barbecue, Mexican, Japanese, local draft beer ... the Main Streat Food Hall seems to have it all.
It’s a Bird. It’s a Plane. It’s Your Neighbor’s Cat Food
The FAA has designated Amazon Prime Air an official “air carrier," allowing the company to expand commercial testing of its latest drone.