By the Numbers

Today's Quote/Unquote: "I just had this flash of, 'Wait a minute.’ I started thinking of old school movies, and immediately went online and ordered carhop trays. … Carhops are what allowed me to survive this whole situation. I feel like our customer base loves us more than ever because we've been able to figure out a way to make this period of time enjoyable." — Bobby Bournias, owner of the Brownstone Pancake Factory in Edgewater, N.J., on transforming his diner into a carhop after having to close indoor dining in March because of the coronavirus. Doing so saved his business. (CNN)