Foodservice--Sept. 1--Tuesday Also, Starbucks want employees to be heard. ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

View email in your browser
Foodservice Best Practices logo

Your Daily Inspiration For September 1

H-E-B Grocery Store in Austin Could Become a Destination Restaurant(s)

Fried chicken, Texas barbecue, Mexican, Japanese, local draft beer ... the Main Streat Food Hall seems to have it all.
Read Article

Starbucks CEO Wants to Ensure His Employees and Customers will be Heard

Kevin Johnson shares how the company is taking steps to promote equity, justice and community resiliency through voter registration initiatives in a letter to the company’s employees.
Read Article

Chipotle Going Digital to Fundraise for Under-Resourced Students

Mexican food operator said it will leverage its new technology to benefit Kids In Need Foundation.
Read Article

By the Numbers

1927

That's the year that fast-food chain White Castle, famous for its Sliders, claims to have invented "carry out" orders. White Castle Founder Billy Ingram is said to be the "inventor" of the service, which has proven to be a godsend during a pandemic.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"I just had this flash of, 'Wait a minute.’ I started thinking of old school movies, and immediately went online and ordered carhop trays. … Carhops are what allowed me to survive this whole situation. I feel like our customer base loves us more than ever because we've been able to figure out a way to make this period of time enjoyable."

— Bobby Bournias, owner of the Brownstone Pancake Factory in Edgewater, N.J., on transforming his diner into a carhop after having to close indoor dining in March because of the coronavirus. Doing so saved his business. (CNN)

Product Spotlight

Device Creates Safe and Sanitized Self-Serve Experience

iPourIt Inc., which specializes in self-pour beverage dispense technology, has launched a Touchless Tap Key.
Read Article and See More New Products

Latest eBook
latest eBook
Newsletter Sign Up

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.
Retail & Hospitality Hub logo

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60601

Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe
To report abuse.