By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For September 2
On-Time Retail Delivery by Drone — Maybe Not ‘Perfect’ but ‘Good Enough’
Faster, somewhat customized last-mile delivery by drone is in retailers’ futures — and soon at consumers’ front doors — according to researchers with the University of Texas at Dallas.
Top Scientists Try to Help Bottom Dwellers
Well, help them at least until they get to your dinner plate. Scientists at the University of Maine and elsewhere are going to great depths to solve a supply chain problem that has many in the lobster industry steaming.