View email in your browser Your Inspiration For September 2 On-Time Retail Delivery by Drone — Maybe Not ‘Perfect’ but ‘Good Enough’ Faster, somewhat customized last-mile delivery by drone is in retailers’ futures — and soon at consumers’ front doors — according to researchers with the University of Texas at Dallas. Read Article

Top Scientists Try to Help Bottom Dwellers Well, help them at least until they get to your dinner plate. Scientists at the University of Maine and elsewhere are going to great depths to solve a supply chain problem that has many in the lobster industry steaming. Read Article

It’s a Bird. It’s a Plane. It’s Your Neighbor’s Cat Food Amazon announced it reached a significant milestone when the Federal Aviation Administration designated Amazon Prime Air an official “air carrier.” Read Article

By the Numbers 5 That's how fast in minutes a drone might be able to deliver packages to customers' homes in some instances, according to researchers at the University of Texas at Dallas. 6 minutes: How long before your significant other forgives you for whatever it was you did after that bouquet of roses lands on the front porch. Quote/Unquote: "Even as the economy struggles to regain its footing post-COVID and pre-vaccine, freight markets have been somewhat less impacted. Most freight is related to society’s most basic needs: food, shelter, clothes, transportation." — ACT Research Vice President Steve Tam commenting on a new report that examines the freight transport industry's performance during the pandemic. Viewpoint After the Pandemic: Creating a Culture of Performance Culture is the center of a company’s identity. But as important as it is, culture can be difficult for some leaders to define and even more challenging to create. Here's how to do it. Read Article

Watch This Future-Proofing Your Supply Chain Advice from virtual panelists at the Global Sources Online Show. See Video

Latest eBook This email was sent to [email].

You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.



Knighthouse Media

150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60601



Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe

To report abuse.