Can Walmart+ Upstage Amazon Prime? Most everyone in retail knew it was coming, it was just a matter of when. Walmart's new membership program launches Sept. 15

NRF Chief Economist Calls for More ‘Well-Tailored Economic Stimulus’ Jack Kleinhenz (right) says the coronavirus continues to be a shock to small retailers. Read Article

PLNT Burger, Whole Foods Team Up for Sixth Time Foodservice operation's animal-free offerings are proving to be a good match inside locations of natural and organic retailer. Read Article

By the Numbers 4 That's the number of new iPhone models supporting 5G wireless speeds that Apple plans to launch in October. Apple plans to introduce two standard models with a 5.4-inch screen and a 6.1-inch screen as well as two Pro models with a 6.1-inch display and a 6.7-inch display. (Bloomberg) Today's Quote/Unquote: "Amazon needs more locations in order to capture same-day sales and this would be a great move. ... Placing mini distribution centers into existing malls would allow them to decrease their delivery times further and capture even more online sales, especially with perishables items such as groceries. This would also be an outstanding opportunity for mall owners since they are seeing more empty storefronts because of retail bankruptcies. Malls would be able to stop the retail lease space ‘hemorrhaging’ and stay in business. This could be a win-win for both parties." — Patrick Penfield, an assistant professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management, on Amazon possibly moving into malls. Watch This Facebook, Instagram Up the Ante on E-Commerce CNBC's Julia Boorstin reports on social media sites’ latest digital endeavors. View Video

