View email in your browser Your Inspiration For September 2 Camp Bow Wow Adds New Tech to Improve Customer Service See how doggy day care and boarding franchise is responding to evolving needs of franchise owners and pet parents. Read Article

London’s Costa Coffee Tests New Store Design to Give Customers Options Chain has reimagined the conceptual design and digital customer journey of one of its flagship stores in London in response to COVID-19. Read Article

After the Pandemic: Creating a Culture of Performance Culture is the center of a company’s identity. It’s comprised of the values, attitudes and beliefs that guide people throughout the organization. Here's what you can do to improve your culture. Read Article

By the Numbers $1 billion McDonald's is being sued for up to $1 billion by 52 Black ex-franchisees who claim the fast-food giant systematically placed them in "substandard locations" that hinder profitability and growth, according to Forbes. Quote/Unquote: "There's a new phrase with mask requirements, 'smize,' which means smiling eyes, and it's certainly impacting our business. It's worth noting that when wearing masks, our eyes are an even more powerful form of personal expression than before." — Heather Elrod, CEO of Amazing Lash Studio, on mascara and eyelash-enhancing service sales growing amid the pandemic mask mandates. The company has reported a 22% increase in digital client leads since the start of the pandemic. (Business Insider) Watch This How COVID-19 has Impacted the Culture within Restaurant Franchises Franchisors explain how they changed their communication and connection with employees to rebuild or maintain a positive work environment. Watch Video

