Your Daily Inspiration For September 3 Report: 60% of U.S. shoppers Have Returned to Non-essential Retail Stores But according to Mood Media, "Those of us in physical retail must continue to think through every aspect — every step — of the customer experience journey, finding ways to mitigate fear and assure safety along the way." Read Article

‘Absolutely Critical,’ But Absolutely Complex, Too 55% of retail sector supply chain professionals say their biggest challenge is integrating functions across their supply chains while meeting customer expectations. Read Article

