Retail Best Practices logo

Your Daily Inspiration For September 3

Report: 60% of U.S. shoppers Have Returned to Non-essential Retail Stores

But according to Mood Media, "Those of us in physical retail must continue to think through every aspect — every step — of the customer experience journey, finding ways to mitigate fear and assure safety along the way."
‘Absolutely Critical,’ But Absolutely Complex, Too

55% of retail sector supply chain professionals say their biggest challenge is integrating functions across their supply chains while meeting customer expectations.
Viewpoint

After the Pandemic: Creating a Culture of Performance

Culture is the center of a company’s identity. It’s comprised of the values, attitudes and beliefs that guide people throughout the organization. Here's how to improve it.
By the Numbers

1 million

That's how many bowls of soup will be made and donated to soup kitchens and food pantries across America thanks to a massive donation of chicken base from Major Products, a soup ingredients manufacturer based in Little Ferry, N.J. Major Products worked with many of its foodservice partners on the project.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Customers have time on their hands. They can’t travel. They were budgeting for travel, and they want to reward themselves."

— Jeff Gennette, Macy’s CEO, on the department store chain’s customers, some who he believes are purchasing more luxury items during the pandemic. Macy’s reported that it’s second-quarter digital sales were up 53% in the quarter compared to a year ago and its revenue beat analysts’ expectations, despite sales dropping about 36% because of the pandemic. (CNBC)

Product Spotlight

Justin’s Expands Snacking Portfolio into Refrigerated Category

The maker of nut butters, nut butter snacks and organic nut butter cups is debuting almond butter protein bars made with 10 grams of plant-based protein.
