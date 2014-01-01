View email in your browser Your Inspiration For September 4 Lock Up Before You Leave CargoNet is warning companies to be prepared this weekend because cargo thefts typically spike during and around the three-day Labor Day holiday. No rest for the wicked, we guess. Read Article

Supply Chains Brace for Wildfire-Caused Disruptions in California The wildfires threatening northern and central California present a substantial threat to supply chains, in addition to the awful toll they take on human life and property. Read Article

Retail Among Sectors Most Likely to Feel Sustainability Pressures Retail is one of the industries most likely to feel pressure to link supply chain considerations with sustainability concerns, according to a new report. Read Article

By the Numbers $235,860 That's the average loss value of cargo thefts occurring during Labor Day weekends since 2014. CargoNet calculated the average based on incidents in the top-three states for cargo theft: California, Texas and New Jersey. Quote/Unquote: "The coronavirus pandemic has made several theoretical economic and public policy problems real, including the challenges of an over-dependence on foreign supply chains. ... No one wants to relive March and April 2020." — Dustin McKissen, founder and CEO of McKissen + Company, writing in Inc. this week. Watch This How Can I Calculate the Carbon Impact of My Supply Chain? Speaking of sustainability, Green Worldwide Shipping walks you through the basic steps of calculating your carbon emissions. See Video

