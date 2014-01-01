By the Numbers

|
Your Inspiration For September 4
CargoNet is warning companies to be prepared this weekend because cargo thefts typically spike during and around the three-day Labor Day holiday. No rest for the wicked, we guess.
Supply Chains Brace for Wildfire-Caused Disruptions in California
The wildfires threatening northern and central California present a substantial threat to supply chains, in addition to the awful toll they take on human life and property.
Retail Among Sectors Most Likely to Feel Sustainability Pressures
Retail is one of the industries most likely to feel pressure to link supply chain considerations with sustainability concerns, according to a new report.