By the Numbers

Today's Quote/Unquote: "The COVID-19 crisis continued to impact our business in the second quarter. We remained focused on managing what was in our control, including reducing costs and optimizing inventory management and the use of capital. I believe that our efforts paid off, as we minimized our losses in spite of a 42% decrease in our revenues. We increased product margins, ended the period with inventories down 13% compared to last year and finished the quarter with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. … We are well-positioned for the second half of the year." — Carlos Alberini, CEO of Guess?, on the brand's second-quarter earnings.