By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For September 4
Target 'Gathers' Even More Products for Best-Selling Own Brand Line
Target launched its Good & Gather product line last September. Soon, it will be up to 2,000 products.
Retail Among Sectors Most Likely to Feel Sustainability Pressures
According to report, goals around waste and end-of-life management have become increasingly common as consumer waste has filled up dumpsters and recycling bins.
Old Navy Will Pay Employees to Work Polls
Retailer said it’s encouraging its 50,000 employees to serve in their communities, and it's giving them the means to do so.