September 4

Target 'Gathers' Even More Products for Best-Selling Own Brand Line

Target launched its Good & Gather product line last September. Soon, it will be up to 2,000 products.
Retail Among Sectors Most Likely to Feel Sustainability Pressures

According to report, goals around waste and end-of-life management have become increasingly common as consumer waste has filled up dumpsters and recycling bins.
Old Navy Will Pay Employees to Work Polls

Retailer said it’s encouraging its 50,000 employees to serve in their communities, and it's giving them the means to do so.
By the Numbers

1 million

That’s how many boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch (CTC) cereal that General Mills is giving away via a rebate during September to thank fans for making it one of America’s favorite cereals. “The only thing that tastes better than CTC, is free CTC,” said Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Through Sept. 30, shoppers can purchase a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch online or in-store and receive a rebate for the cost of the box.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"The COVID-19 crisis continued to impact our business in the second quarter. We remained focused on managing what was in our control, including reducing costs and optimizing inventory management and the use of capital. I believe that our efforts paid off, as we minimized our losses in spite of a 42% decrease in our revenues. We increased product margins, ended the period with inventories down 13% compared to last year and finished the quarter with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. … We are well-positioned for the second half of the year."

— Carlos Alberini, CEO of Guess?, on the brand's second-quarter earnings.

Product Spotlight

Walgreens Introduces Private Label Product for Chronic, Acute Pain

Retailer launches diclofenac gel, an over-the-counter original prescription-strength arthritis pain reliever.
Watch This

Why Celebs Like Rihanna Are Flocking to the $140 Billion Skincare Market

Celebrity brands are nothing new, but skincare is a growing category for them to have their own lines, according to Forbes.
