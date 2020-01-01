By the Numbers

|
Your Inspiration For September 9
FedEx Ramping Up Ahead of an ‘Unprecedented’ Holiday Season
FedEx Corp. announced it would prepare for the 2020 holiday shipping surge by hiring an additional 70,000 employees. The company also revealed improvements such as 8 new or expanded large package facilities.
New Index Quantifies Supply Chain Risks
We live and work in a risky world. And now, the Center for Supply Chain Research at Lehigh University and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals have rolled out a new tool to help you track some of the many risks inherent in supply chains.
‘Absolutely Critical,’ But Absolutely Complex, Too
More than half of retail sector supply chain professionals say their biggest challenge is integrating functions across supply chains while meeting customer expectations. Meanwhile, only 9% across all industries feel they can stay ahead of their greatest supply chain challenges.