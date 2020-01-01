View email in your browser Your Inspiration For September 9 FedEx Ramping Up Ahead of an ‘Unprecedented’ Holiday Season FedEx Corp. announced it would prepare for the 2020 holiday shipping surge by hiring an additional 70,000 employees. The company also revealed improvements such as 8 new or expanded large package facilities. Read Article

New Index Quantifies Supply Chain Risks We live and work in a risky world. And now, the Center for Supply Chain Research at Lehigh University and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals have rolled out a new tool to help you track some of the many risks inherent in supply chains. Read Article

‘Absolutely Critical,’ But Absolutely Complex, Too More than half of retail sector supply chain professionals say their biggest challenge is integrating functions across supply chains while meeting customer expectations. Meanwhile, only 9% across all industries feel they can stay ahead of their greatest supply chain challenges. Read Article

By the Numbers 70,000 That's how many new employees FedEx said it plans to hire to keep pace with e-commerce deliveries during the upcoming holiday season. Quote/Unquote: "That’s really facilitating ... faster decision-making about placement of our inventory, ensuring that we get it in the right place." — Felicia Williams, interim CFO of Macy's, explaining on an earnings call last week how the company benefited from eliminating silos between the company's supply chain and merchandise planning functions. Watch This The Supply Chain Triangle IBF explores balancing the "supply chain triangle" of service, cost and cash. See Video

