View email in your browser Your Inspiration For September 11 There's a ‘Tug-of-War’ at Play in Logistics Jobs E-commerce has had a tremendous impact on consumer behavior and on the supply chains and people who provide the goods they buy. MIT says e-tail has “sharply increased” demand for two types of logistics services in particular. Read Article

Decoupling May Not Improve Resilience Everyone seems to agree that making supply chains more resilient is a great idea. A couple of experts, however, recently observed that doing this will not be fast or easy, and they offered important points for you to consider. Read Article

Study Claims Big Companies Outsource Carbon Emissions If you had to think of a mascot to represent some companies’ attitudes about their supply chains before the pandemic, an ostrich with its head in the stand might be a contender. Turns out their heads might still be in the sand regarding sustainability. Read Article

Quote/Unquote: "There’s a lot of impatience about this supply chain resilience and reshoring. I like to remind people that it took 20 to 25 years for China to capture the supply chain in many products. And if you want to move the supply chain, we’re not talking about something that will happen in a year, or a couple of years." — Willy Shih, a professor at Harvard Business School, speaking in an interview with Harvard Business Review. Viewpoint What’s Hurting the Last Mile of Your Supply Chain? Managing the last mile can be costly, accounting for up to one-third of the total cost of a product. In some cases, it can account for more than half of overall shipping costs. What can be done about this waste? Read Article

Watch This Supply Chains at Risk A University of Illinois professor discusses supply chains' susceptibility to disruption. See Video

Latest eBook This email was sent to [email].

You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.



Knighthouse Media

150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60601



Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe

To report abuse.