"There’s a lot of impatience about this supply chain resilience and reshoring. I like to remind people that it took 20 to 25 years for China to capture the supply chain in many products. And if you want to move the supply chain, we’re not talking about something that will happen in a year, or a couple of years."

Your Inspiration For September 11
There's a ‘Tug-of-War’ at Play in Logistics Jobs
E-commerce has had a tremendous impact on consumer behavior and on the supply chains and people who provide the goods they buy. MIT says e-tail has “sharply increased” demand for two types of logistics services in particular.
Decoupling May Not Improve Resilience
Everyone seems to agree that making supply chains more resilient is a great idea. A couple of experts, however, recently observed that doing this will not be fast or easy, and they offered important points for you to consider.
Study Claims Big Companies Outsource Carbon Emissions
If you had to think of a mascot to represent some companies’ attitudes about their supply chains before the pandemic, an ostrich with its head in the stand might be a contender. Turns out their heads might still be in the sand regarding sustainability.