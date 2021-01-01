By the Numbers

Today's Quote/Unquote: "We know this city's come a long way, and we're also going to be smart and cautious with every step we take ... to make sure we come back, but we come back safely. There are some things we still can't do. We still can't have the kind of large gatherings that are some of the high points of this year. Any year would normally have the parades and the major community events. Those kinds of things still have to wait. We're looking forward to a lot of them coming back in 2021." — Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, who announced that for the first time in its 90-year history, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will not march down 34th Street. However, the parade is being “reinvented” and will be televised and shown online.