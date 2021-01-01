By the Numbers

|
Target’s Aim: Increase Black Representation of Team Members by 20%
Minneapolis-based retailer said it’s creating new programs to advance and retain Black team members in its commitment to create a culture that is diverse, equitable and inclusive.
Drones Are Coming to America’s Front Doors. But Whose Drones will Dominate?
Every day, it seems the use of drones to make last-mile commercial deliveries flies closer to reality.
That's how much Chewy Inc.'s sales were in the fiscal second quarter — a 47% increase year over year. Sumit Singh, CEO of the Dania Beach, Fla.-based online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products, said it was a quarter of "outperformance."
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"We know this city's come a long way, and we're also going to be smart and cautious with every step we take ... to make sure we come back, but we come back safely. There are some things we still can't do. We still can't have the kind of large gatherings that are some of the high points of this year. Any year would normally have the parades and the major community events. Those kinds of things still have to wait. We're looking forward to a lot of them coming back in 2021."
— Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, who announced that for the first time in its 90-year history, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will not march down 34th Street. However, the parade is being “reinvented” and will be televised and shown online.
Six Months Later This is Still Hilarious
We’re talking about the coronavirus and Corona Beer skit on the “Conan” show.
